Hamilton Hawks to unleash Kiwi recruits in sevens

"We have been going since November and had a good preseason," said Berry who guided the Hawks to the Hunter Rugby grand final in 2022. "The boys have a bit of pride and we want to make a good account of ourselves. We are miles ahead of where we were at this time in 2022. We are getting 30-plus at training and they are high quality boys. Saturday is about the boys getting to know each other and having a bit of fun. It will also indicate how we are tracking physically."