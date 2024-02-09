Hamilton Hawks to unleash Kiwi recruits in sevens

FORMER All Black Marty Berry is back at the helm of the Hamilton Hawks and will unleash a host of fresh faces in the Mick 'Whale" Curry Memorial Sevens at St John Oval on Saturday.
The Hawks are among 12 teams competing in the Country Division and have been drawn alongside Singleton, Kiama and Taralga Tigers in Pool C.
Western Sydney Two Blues will defend their title in the premier men, which also includes Hunter Wildfires and fellow Shute Shield clubs Gordon, Warringah, West Harbour, Eastwood and Manly.
The Wildfires and Hamilton are the local representatives in the women's division. The Wildfires also have a colts side.
Berry has returned to Hamilton after a season in Edmonton, where he steered the Leprechaun Tigers to the grand final.
"It was a good six months. It started snowing the week after we left," Berry said. "Australia is much nicer place to live."
Berry returned in November and has recruited three players - Cassius Misa, Bernie Hati and Tyus Dimbleby - who will make their debuts on Saturday.
Misa, an outside back, and hooker Hati are from the Bay of Plenty. Dimbleby is also a Kiwi but played last season on the Sunshine coast.
They join regulars Hamish McKie, Tristan Flutely, Fiso Vasegote,and Chris Hemi.
"We have been going since November and had a good preseason," said Berry who guided the Hawks to the Hunter Rugby grand final in 2022. "The boys have a bit of pride and we want to make a good account of ourselves. We are miles ahead of where we were at this time in 2022. We are getting 30-plus at training and they are high quality boys. Saturday is about the boys getting to know each other and having a bit of fun. It will also indicate how we are tracking physically."
The action starts at 8am, with the premier men's final set for 5.36pm.
