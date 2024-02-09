Emerson announces new restaurant in Toronto yacht club

Long-time Hunter restaurateur Emerson Rodriguez let the cat out of the bag on Friday and announced he is opening a new restaurant in Lake Macquarie.
Rodriguez closed his longstanding fine diner at Lovedale in the Hunter Valley in mid-January, noting a downturn in business due to high interest rates and decreased tourism.
He has signed a lease to operate Emerson's on the Lake Restaurant and Events at the Royal Motor Yacht Club Toronto, anticipating an opening by early March.
In his social media post, he said, "I will be taking on the restaurant upstairs and Mariners function room downstairs with no restrictions on the type of cuisine I want to serve for the next three years".
He said there is "a lot of work to be done before opening," including a small renovation, new kitchen equipment, and new tables and chairs.
Rodriguez will make sure he is able to cater for the club's regular weeknight sailors, with a bar menu likely to have fish and chips, fresh barramundi burger and an "upmarket" schnitzel.
He said he anticipates his main restaurant menu will be much like his Lovedale restaurant, which featured fresh fish, fresh produce and a touch of Asian cuisine frequently.
