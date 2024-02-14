How Margaret Kidd is finding the way forward after life's greatest loss

The pictures had come down from the wall, and the chair where her husband of 50 years had always sat in their home on Orchardtown Road at New Lambton had to be moved out. These were the first small steps Margaret Kidd took as she gathered up the pieces to face life without John.
After half a century together, their bond was woven into almost every part of their lives. They had always had their own interests - that was important - but it is impossible to share 50 years with someone and not feel them in every corner of the room.
The last few weeks of Mr Kidd's life were the worst, his wife remembers. The melanoma that had been found on his shoulder more than five years earlier had returned with cruel aggression, and by the time it was found, the doctors estimated he had only a few months to live.
"We had five clear years," Mrs Kidd said. "But the last one ... he went downhill very quickly. When the doctor from palliative care came to the house, he asked, 'How do you feel, John? Do you feel angry or sad?'. My dear John just said that he accepted what had happened. I was in the room and thought, how could I be sad when he has accepted his fate?"
Mrs Kidd still lives in the New Lambton home that she and Mr Kidd bought after their marriage at the New Lambton Baptist Church in 1965. In those days, she remembers, weddings were an understated affair; young couples saved for their first home then and the security it could bring.
They paid $12,200 for the house on Orchardtown Road, where they lived for the rest of their married life.
Mr Kidd was an unlikely match for his young partner. Margaret remembers him as a bookish young man who worked late hours at the movie theatre and listened to classical music in his free time.
"I couldn't stand him at first," she joked. "We had nothing in common. But then gradually, a spark was lit."
Mr Kidd was charming, though, and a close friend of Mrs Kidd's brother.
"He worked on my mother," she joked. "He would take her for a drive and have cups of tea, and she kept saying, 'That John is a lovely guy'. I took a bit of convincing.
"Now, I wonder what he would think of me. I quite enjoy classical music now, and I read a bit. I can manage a computer now, whereas before he was the computer nerd, and I used to think, 'oh, bugger, you can do it'. I've survived for nine years."
Mr Kidd died in hospice care in 2015. He was 82. Now aged 83, Mrs Kidd looks back on that time as a turning point in her life; a time of grief that we all inevitably experience but one that we often feel we experience alone. Mr Kidd was a patient at Waratah, where Mrs Kidd said they were both well cared for in the lead up to the fateful moment and well after, but she has found in the years since Mr Kidd's death that her friends have not always had the same experience.
"I was feeling so wretched," she remembers. "But during that time, we got wonderful support and help from the hospice before he eventually died and also follow-up care after that experience too."
When you lose a husband or wife, it's a huge loss ... it's a big hole, and it's just really difficult to cope.- Margaret Kidd
Now in what she describes as a "better place, " Mrs Kidd wants to help others who are experiencing the same grief and is organising an informal social group to meet for the first time in March.
"I'm not doing it for me, but for other people," Mrs Kidd said. She says there is an element of flying blind about the plan - she doesn't know how many people will show up or what kind of support they will need, but it's work that she hopes will bring together those who feel the same sense of loss that she knows all too well.
"When you lose a husband or wife, it's a huge loss," she said. "Particularly if you've had a long marriage; it's a big hole, and it's just really difficult to cope.
"I tried to make some changes after John died. The pictures that we had on the wall were his choice, and I was happy to let him do it at that stage, but I thought I would like a change. I had the paint freshened up and a couple of different things."
Of her social group, she said it was important that those who chose to attend felt they were on the same level: "I'm hoping it will just be very informal and people could just feel that if they want to talk, they can. And they're just among people who've had the same experience."
The group's first meeting will be held at the Blackbutt Hotel at 10.30am on March 4.
