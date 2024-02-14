How Margaret Kidd is finding the way forward after life's greatest loss

Mr Kidd died in hospice care in 2015. He was 82. Now aged 83, Mrs Kidd looks back on that time as a turning point in her life; a time of grief that we all inevitably experience but one that we often feel we experience alone. Mr Kidd was a patient at Waratah, where Mrs Kidd said they were both well cared for in the lead up to the fateful moment and well after, but she has found in the years since Mr Kidd's death that her friends have not always had the same experience.