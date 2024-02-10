Burst water main cuts service to Tingira Heights

A burst water main at Tingira Heights has forced the utilities to be isolated along a handful of streets in the Lake Macquarie neighbourhood as crews work to fix the issue.
A Hunter Water source confirmed that a main had ruptured about 3.45pm on February 10, and that the water had been cut off to a section of Violet Town Road, near Burton Road, Jamescurt Close and King Street also included in the outage.
It was unclear what caused the rupture, which sent a fountain of water spraying across the roadway earlier on Saturday, but the utility said it was working to resolve the issue and estimated the water would be connected again around 7pm.
Hunter Water warned residents that when the water was eventually restored, that customers may find some discolouration in the water. Residents are advised to let the water run until it turns clear. If the issue persists, contact the utility on 1300 657 000 for advice.
