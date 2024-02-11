Mick 'Whale' Curry Memorial Sevens set to add country women's division to program

HAMILTON president Lesa Mason said plans were afoot to add a country women's division to the Mick 'Whale' Curry Memorial Sevens tournament next year.
Sydney teams dominated the 2024 edition, winning the premier men's, premier women's country men and colts divisions at St John Oval on Saturday.
Warringah accounted for neighbours Manly 24-10 in the final of the premier men's.
The Rats, as they did in the semi-final win over Warnervale, came from behind to storm past the Marlins.
In the premier women's final, Gordon were too strong for Sydney University 38-7.
Hornsby accounted for Newport 14-5 in the country men's final.
Gordon won the colts 19-14 against Warringah in golden point.
"The quality of the teams improves every year and there was some great sevens rugby played across all divisions," Mason said.
"We had local clubs Hamilton, Singleton, Southern Beaches, 'Merewether and Univeristy participate in the country men's division, with the Hawks making the semi and being beaten by Newport 21-12.
"In the women, Hamilton and the Wildfires both competed against the Sydney teams with the Wildfires beaten by Sydney Uni. So we had a local team in the semis in Premier men, Premier women and Country men.
"Next year we are hoping to expand and have a country women's division as well as a premier women's division. This is to encourage more local and country women's clubs to participate and expand our competition.
"On Saturday, we had 33 teams compete so over 550 players, managers, coaches, trainers and strappers, plus over 700 spectators through the gate. It was one of our biggest events to date.
"Our volunteer base did an absolutely outstanding job and the day wouldn't be a success without their hard work and dedication to our amazing club."
In the premier men's final, Warringah trailed 10-5 at half-time before running in three-season half tries.
In the semi-final, they were down 19-0 after four minutes. They had reduced the deficit to 19-12 at the break before scoring 19 unanswered points.
In the colts decider, the Highlanders scored with 10 seconds of regulation time left to level at 14-all and then broke through in the fourth minute of golden point.
