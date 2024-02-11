Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Mick 'Whale' Curry Memorial Sevens set to add country women's division to program

By James Gardiner
February 11 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether's Jordan Baggs offloads a pass during their clash with Hornsby at the Mick 'Whale' Curry Memorial Sevens at St John Oval Saturday.
Merewether's Jordan Baggs offloads a pass during their clash with Hornsby at the Mick 'Whale' Curry Memorial Sevens at St John Oval Saturday.

HAMILTON president Lesa Mason said plans were afoot to add a country women's division to the Mick 'Whale' Curry Memorial Sevens tournament next year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.