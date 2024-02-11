Surfest: Mali Adam among winners at first Reflections Cadet Cup

Merewether Surfboard Club's Mali Adam produced one of the most dominant displays at the inaugural Reflections Cadet Cup at Rainbow Beach on Sunday as the Surfest carnival kicked off.
The new contest, featuring under 16, 14 and 12 boys' and girls' divisions, was held in mostly wind-blow, small conditions at the Mid North Coast venue. The event and the Sanbah Cadet Cup at South Bar Beach on March 2-3 offer competitors valuable national junior ranking points.
Adam, who lives at Crescent Head but also surfs for the Merewether club, where her family have a proud history, won the under-14 girls' final. She racked up a best two-wave total of 13.84 (7.67 + 6.17) from just three rides to defeat Penny Fletcher (7.0), Lily Sain (2.70) and Maggie Winn (2.60).
Chelsea Darling (Hat Head) earned 5.33 to edge out Halo Banfield (5.26), Alana Fletcher (4.77) and Avalon Vowels (3.70) in the under 16s. A five-point ride from Coco Woolley (Boomerang Beach) proved the difference in the under 12 girls' final. Woolley (6.90) beat Isabel O'Boyle (3.27), Sage White (3.10) and Matilda Harrigan (2.63).
In the boys' under-16s, Crescent Head's Joey Silk (13.60) defeated Benji Lowen (11.96), Joe Rocco Sommerville (9.63) and Mateus Leal (9.07). In the 14s, Coffs Harbour's Hamish Harrigan (11.20) beat Zeke Woollam (8.97), Luca Martin (8.77) and Kade Kelly (7.93). Maverick Macgugan (North Avalon) (10.33) won the 12s ahead of Sonny Leong (7.34), Conor O'Boyle (6.57) and Bali Dobson (2.83)
