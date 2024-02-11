Surfest: Mali Adam among winners at first Reflections Cadet Cup

Adam, who lives at Crescent Head but also surfs for the Merewether club, where her family have a proud history, won the under-14 girls' final. She racked up a best two-wave total of 13.84 (7.67 + 6.17) from just three rides to defeat Penny Fletcher (7.0), Lily Sain (2.70) and Maggie Winn (2.60).

