Jets playing for keeps with generation next

THE A-League transfer window has come and gone without the Newcastle Jets striking a deal, but coach Rob Stanton has been busy behind the scenes working to shore up the young talent in the squad.
Tom Aqulilina signed a two-year contract last week and the Newcastle Herald understands Mark Natta, Clayton Taylor and Nathan Grimaldi are close to finalising extensions.
Talks have also begun with Lucas Mauragis, Kosta Grozos and captain Brandon O'Neill, who are in the final year of their deals.
"We want to keep as many young ones as we can," Stanton said. "Our process and how we have gone about that has been good and I'm hoping we can retain a lot of the players.
"There is other talent coming through which we are trying to build as well. I think we have created an environment that is a growth environment. We have exposed players. The downfall of that is that people will want to take those players if they can.
"Hopefully the environment we have created and what we are doing will keep them here long term.
"If they get opportunities overseas, I am over the moon for them. I would be disappointed if we lose players to other clubs."
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Ryan Scott, Dane Ingham, Daniel Wilmering and Jacob Dowse are tied to the club until the end of the 2024-25 season. Archie Goodwin is close to triggering a third year on his deal.
"We have also been doing some recruitment," Stanton said. "Recruitment and retention is a key area. You have to get the balance right."
Stanton has made a clear shift towards developing and giving opportunities to players aged 23 and under.
He has also brought up several youth team players - Will Dobson, Alex Nunes, Xavier Bertoncello, Kierry James, Christian Bracco and Janni Rafty - to train regularly with the A-League squad.
"We need to make sure we have a deep talent pool coming through in case we do lose players," Stanton said. "Then we have players developed to step in. We need a strong foundation that will underpin if we lose players or sell players. There a group of Newcastle boys that we have been looking at closely who are coming through."
An Auckland franchise, with the backing of billionaire businessman Bill Foley, and possibly a new Canberra club will enter the competition next season, increasing the market for quality players.
"I think, in those areas, they will want to invest in home-grown players if they are going to invest in young ones," Stanton said. "We could be in danger of losing older players [to new franchises]. Recruitment and retention is on-going all year round. You can't sit on your hands and wait until the end of the year."
