Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Jets playing for keeps with generation next

By James Gardiner
Updated February 11 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE A-League transfer window has come and gone without the Newcastle Jets striking a deal, but coach Rob Stanton has been busy behind the scenes working to shore up the young talent in the squad.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.