Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Trail bike rider still at large as cops, Dog Unit comb for clues

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated February 11 2024 - 9:55am, first published 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One resident watched on as a trail bike was loaded onto a tow truck this morning. Picture supplied
One resident watched on as a trail bike was loaded onto a tow truck this morning. Picture supplied

A TRAIL bike has been towed for forensic testing and its rider remains at large after Traffic and Highway Patrol officers and the Dog Unit spent the early hours of Sunday morning combing Wangi for clues.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.