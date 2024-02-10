Trail bike rider still at large as cops, Dog Unit comb for clues

A TRAIL bike has been towed for forensic testing and its rider remains at large after Traffic and Highway Patrol officers and the Dog Unit spent the early hours of Sunday morning combing Wangi for clues.
Just before 5am, a highway patrol car clocked the green Kawasaki trail bike speeding in excess of 100kmh in a 90kmh zone along Wangi Road near Dorrington Road at Rathmines.
A police pursuit was initiated but was terminated just three minutes later due to concerns about public safety, Lake Macquarie Police District District Inspector David Donovan told the Newcastle Herald.
"They managed to find the Kawasaki dumped and they've towed that for forensic analysis, no person was found with it, and they've got some exhibits there they will have forensically checked but there's no real resolve at the moment," he said.
"We had a pursuit where we haven't located the offender but we have located the vehicle and we're making further inquiries at the moment."
A perimeter was set up around Wangi Wangi, where members of the public reported being woken up by police officers shining torches into homes and searching yards at about 5.30am.
One Goonda Promenade resident watched on as a trail bike was pulled from a nearby area of bush and was loaded onto a tow truck under police supervision this morning.
Just last month, highway patrol police and officers from Tuggerah Lakes cracked down on riders using trail bikes illegally under Operation Hondo, dishing out 16 traffic infringement notices in one day.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
