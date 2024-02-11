Teens hiding behind shed charged after alleged pursuit in stolen car

THREE teenagers found hiding behind a shed have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a chase across Newcastle.
At about 1.20am, officers initiated a police pursuit on Charlestown Road at Charlestown which was terminated at Lookout Road near John Hunter Hospital due what police called "erratic" driving.
Police allege the stolen Suburu Impreza entered the wrong side of the road just before the pursuit was terminated.
A short while later, officers found the car at Grainger Street, Lambton, Lake Macquarie Police District District Inspector David Donovan said.
"Police established a perimeter and the dog squad was called in which tracked three teenagers to Howe Street at Lambton where they were found hiding in a backyard behind a shed in someone's property trying to evade police," he said.
"The three teenagers were arrested and taken back to Newcastle Police Station."
Police allege that upon arresting one of the teenagers they located knuckle dusters and a homemade knife in his possession.
The trio, two 15-year-old passengers and a 16-year-old male driver were charged with multiple offences and will appear at a Parramatta Children's Court today.
The 16-year-old driver has been charged with taking and driving a stolen car; entering enclosed lands; stating a false name; driving unlicensed and police pursuit.
The two 15-year-old passengers have been charged with being carried in conveyance in a stolen car and entering enclosed lands.
