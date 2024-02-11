Council starts work on removing Supercars roundabouts, crossings

Newcastle council says it will start reinstating permanent roundabouts and crossings along the East End Supercars track before July.
The council issued a statement on Sunday saying it had started planning the first stage of work on the temporary roundabouts on the corner of Wharf Road and Watt Street and at the intersection of Shortland Esplanade and Zaara Street.
The council said onsite works would start at the two intersections this financial year and proceed to another 13 locations in 2024-25.
The media statement did not say how much the work would cost, but ratepayers will foot the bill for the new roundabouts and crossings under the council's 2023-24 and 2024-25 budgets.
The East End road network was modified with removable infrastructure before the first Newcastle 500 in 2017.
The annual race is no longer on the Supercars calendar after a council-commissioned survey last year showed significant opposition to the event continuing.
"Re-installing permanent infrastructure demonstrates to the community that after four successful Newcastle 500 events, which delivered an estimated economic output for the city of $36 million per event, City of Newcastle has responded to community feedback and is committed to moving in a different direction going forward," deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said.
The council said the road works would include installing permanent raised pedestrian crossings throughout the East End with "updated signage and line marking to improve safety, visibility and enhance accessibility for pedestrians throughout the precinct".
"The council road infrastructure is owned by the City of Newcastle and therefore the first stage of work will be funded from council's 2024 capital works budget with the second stage to be included in the upcoming 2024-25 capital works program."
The council said work to remediate Camp Shortland, near Nobbys, would be completed separately "given the ownership complexity of the area".
Camp Shortland is owned by the NSW government, but the council said on Sunday that City of Newcastle was responsible for remediating it "under a direction from Heritage NSW".
"City of Newcastle will commence considering this once the prioritised stage one road infrastructure works are complete," the council said.
"City of Newcastle is committed to placing the Camp Shortland concept plan on public exhibition later this year."
The 15 sections of the former race track which will be replaced with permanent road infrastructure are:
1. Watt Street/Wharf Road roundabout
2. Watt Street/Hunter Street crossings
3. Watt Street/King Street crossing
4. Watt Street/Shortland Esplanade/Church Street intersection
5. Shortland Esplanade South Newcastle crossing
6. Shortland Esplanade Newcastle Beach crossings
7. Shortland Esplanade/Zaara Street roundabout and crossing
8. Scott Street/Zaara Street crossing
9. Scott Street/Parnell Place intersection and refuge
10. Parnell Place crossing
11. Nobbys Road crossing and traffic calming
12. Nobbys Road/Wharf Road alignment and refuge
13. Horseshoe Beach Road crossing
14. Wharf Road/Horseshoe Beach Road intersection
15. Wharf Road crossing and car park
