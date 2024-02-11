Racing: Brudenell's win, Gary Harley's review, Robert Smith heats and Formosa eyes award

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees will consider another shot at richer targets for Brudenell after the four-year-old bounced back off a freshen-up to lift late and score a photo-finish victory at Randwick on Saturday.
The Russian Revolution gelding was sixth of seven, 8.5 lengths off the winner, in the listed Canterbury Sprint over 1200m on New Year's Day at his most recent start.
He was given a four-week freshen and a trial before lining up as a $17 chance from gate 10 on Saturday in a 1000m benchmark 94 handicap. Brudenell was given a gun run just behind the leaders by Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons after making a brilliant start.
The $80,000 yearling buy, which took his earnings to $545,000 with an eighth win in 15 starts, then got the nod in a thrilling four-way finish with Derry Grove, Frilled and Renosu.
"It was a hard watch," Lees said on Saturday.
"He got into a lovely spot, one-one from a wide gate on a good tempo and he's just a real consistent horse.
"Dylan gave him a lovely ride today and he's only really got one fault and that was his recent start.
"But they went along at a really good tempo throughout that day and it just took a bit out of him, but he's freshened up nicely.
"Carrying that good weight [59 kilograms] against some good, up-and-coming sprinters, it's a good effort."
It was Brudenell's fourth benchmark handicap win in NSW Saturday city grade but he has finished unplaced in three attempts in richer races. Lees was unsure of what was next for Brudenell, which has not won or raced beyond 1250m.
"Every time he wins I say he's going to be hard to place now, but he keeps winning," he said.
"I suppose we can try him again in a better grade, but we'll get through today and keep him a bit fresh and see where we go."
The win was a relief for Gibbons who lost a photo-finish result in the opening midway handicap race aboard Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer's Decadent Tale.
"Earlier I thought I got there and I didn't, so I just kept my cards close to my chest on this one," said Gibbons, who also had a midweek double at Warwick Farm.
"It was a good, determined win from a very honest horse.
"They just wanted to get him to relax and switch off, and he just allowed me to slide into the one-one very easy.
"And he loves a dogfight because when I first came out and Derry Grove punted me, I thought I was on toast, but he really dug deep and got his nose down when it counted."
Lees had more success on the day at Doomben, where Miss Busslinger and Strapparsi were winners.
Local trainer Mark Minervini was released from hospital on Saturday morning, in time to see his mare Star Impact win at Newcastle, but he still nearly slept through the race.
Star Impact was contesting the 1600-metre midway benchmark 64 handicap at 3.10pm on Saturday and Minervini was at home watching on Sky Racing. He had gone to sleep in the morning and woke up just in time, at 3pm.
The win was a great tonic for Minervini, who has not been in great health in recent months.
Star Impact has been a bargain buy for a group of Minervini's owners, most of whom are Novocastrians.
The five-year-old mare won her second race at Tuncurry in December 2022 and was put on the market. Minervini paid $11,000 for Star Impact and she has had 15 starts since for three wins, five placings and prizemoney of $113,875.
Star Impact ($3.70) sprinted quickly from the top of the straight to win by 1.65 lengths from Ambassadors.
"It was a great result and a typical smart Aaron Bullock ride," MInervini said.
"He wanted to ride her back in the field. I wasn't sure the mare would run the 1600 but she was strong to the line.
"Her rating will increase so I will probably send her to Canterbury for a 1550m race in a couple of weeks."
Minervini has 18 in work and has trained more than 60 winners since he and wife Michelle moved from South Australia to Newcastle in 2019.
Randwick-based jockey Jackson Morris rode his second Newcastle winner in the space of four days when the John Thompson-trained You And I led all the way in the 1600m maiden by 4.64 lengths. Stewards fine Morris $200 for making a celebratory gesture before You And I passed the winning post.
On Tuesday, Morris steered Double Scoop to victory for Thompson at Newcastle.
Morris had been riding in Queensland and the Northern Rivers since November 2022 before his Newcastle win on Double Scoop.
Australia's winningest trainer this season, Ciaron Maher, was successful with three-year-old Mornington Pier in the 1880m class 1 courtesy of a cold ride from Andrew Gibbons.
The latter settled the gelding in last place but started a long and searching run around the field before the home turn.
The gelding ground away down the long straight to reach the lead in the shadows of the post. Mornington Pier has had only four starts and will be even better over longer trips.
The Gibbons family have built up a successful association with Maher. Andrew's son, Dylan, won last year's Sydney Cup and many other metropolitan races for Maher. Andrew regularly has rides on the provincial circuit for the stable.
Gulgong speedster Smart And Dapper ran his rivals off their legs in the final event, the 1200m benchmark 64 handicap.
Trained by Brett Thompson, the four-year-old was a last-start winner of a Rosehill Highway on January 13 but was a drifter in betting from $6.50 to $9.
Hunter Valley jockey Mikayla Weir rode the horse at Rosehill and again on Saturday.
She rode him hard to lead soon after the start and he took off to build a 12-length margin.
He started to shorten stride late in the straight but held on to beat French Marine by a length.
Swan Bay greyhound trainer Charlie Lamb was more than pleased with Lottie Ellie's heat victory and draw in box one for next Saturday night's $20,000-to-the-winner Robert Smith Memorial Maiden.
Lamb, though, is not expecting any dog to get near Jane Carruthers-trained Mr. Peregrine after his amazing victory on debut on Saturday night at The Gardens. Mr. Peregrine scorched the 515-metre course in 29.14 seconds to win the third and final heat by 17.25 lengths. The track record is 28.96.
Lottie Ellie won the second qualifier in 29.94 after riding early contact to kick away for 4.25-length victory. She then came up with box one, while Mr. Peregrine drew wide in seven. Craig Chappelow's Euphoria claimed the first heat in 29.49 and drew three.
Lamb was pleased with Lottie Ellie's run but he was in awe of Mr. Peregrine.
"She's been showing me good signs and she has trialed in 29.5 but maybe she got the wind knocked out of her last night with that [contact]," Lamb said. "She came up with box one but she still needs to grow a couple of wings to beat the favourites.
"They are dogs you dream about, especially the one that went 29.14. Doing what it's doing ... and it's only a baby. But I'm very happy with box one and to be in it, and anything can happen in dog racing."
Karuah trainer Sam Rees' Moon Raider was third in heat one to qualify. It drew eight in the final.
The draw is: 1. Lottie Ellie, 2. Prowess, 3. Euphoria, 4. Blue Kermaro, 5. Power And Glory, 6. Sapphire Banner, 7. Mr. Peregrine, 8. Moon Raider. Res: 9. Subsonic, 10. Kelly Bolt.
Hunter-raised driver Chloe Formosa produced a timely reminder of her skills with a victory for her father, Michael, at Newcastle Paceway.
The 18-year-old, who works for KerryAnn and Robbie Morris in Sydney, drove Bat Matson to victory on Friday night. Bat Matson recovered from a flat tyre in a false start to find the one-one position second time around from a back-row start.
Formosa then took him three wide approaching the home bend and they built a big lead early in the straight before holding out a fast-finishing Repartee on the line.
"The horse on the outside of me came down a bit and we locked wheels and I got a flat tyre, so we had to make a quick change [of gigs] then he came out and won," Formosa said. "He won by only a nose but we beat the rest of the pack by 20 metres. He went 1:55 [mile rate] for the longer trip [2030m], so he went really good."
The win came as voting edged closer to ending for the 2023 Kevin Newman Award for Driving Excellence. Formosa is among nominations for her weaving effort with Dan Fernando at Penrith on August 10.
She is up against Robbie Morris, Cam Hart, Will Rixon and Brett Hutchings for the gong, which will be announced at the NSW Harness Racing Industry Awards at Menangle Country Club on Sunday, March 3. Voting for the award closes 5pm Monday.
"I didn't expect to be nominated, just to be selected in the final was pretty shocking to me," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.