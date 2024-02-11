Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Vacuum battery blows up starting fire at Swansea resident's unit

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
February 11 2024 - 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters rushed to a unit at Swansea on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Swansea Fire and Rescue NSW
Firefighters rushed to a unit at Swansea on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Swansea Fire and Rescue NSW

A VACUUM that blew up and set fire to another saw firefighters rush to a unit at Swansea this afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.