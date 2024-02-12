Anna Bay suburb record smashed by $1.16 million in less than a week

A LUXURY new build on an acreage at Anna Bay has earned the title as the most expensive home in the suburb after selling for a record price at auction.
The six-bedroom, four-bathroom home on 10,000 square metres at 34b Port Stephens Drive broke the suburb record after it sold under the hammer for $3.96 million with PRD Port Stephens listing agent, Dane Queenan, on February 10.
Mr Queenan said the buyer was a family from Newcastle.
The auction drew two registered bidders, including a buyer from Sydney, however only one of the parties engaged in the bidding.
"We had an opening offer of $3.8 million and we then did a vendor bid of $3.95 million and the buyer went up to $3.96 million," Mr Queenan said.
"It was over pretty quickly."
It topped the previous suburb record set less than a week ago when a seven-bedroom beachhouse split into four units at 42 Ocean Avenue in Anna Bay sold to a Sydney buyer for $2.8 million with Ray White The Knaggs Group listing agents Aramis Pincovai and Tim Jurisic.
Mr Queenan said the buyer of the property on Port Stephens Drive had been in the market for an acreage property in the area for a number of years.
"They had dreamed of owning an acreage property, so the buyers are over the moon," he said.
"They actually saw the property next door to this one sell a couple of years ago but they weren't in a position to buy it, so it worked out really well for them because this is a far more substantial property.
"It is arguably one of the best acreage properties in the Hunter region."
Mr Queenan said the majority of the more than 100 enquiries throughout the campaign were from Sydney-based buyers.
The house was the creation of award-winning Distinct Building Design and constructed by owner and luxury home builder, Bakker Homes.
The floorplan spans 592 square metres set across separate wings.
Features of the home include a luxury kitchen with Smeg appliances, 40mm stone benchtops, brushed brass fixtures and a butler's pantry.
There is also a wine cellar and a pool house which could be utilised as self-contained guest accommodation with a kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom.
Mr Queenan said the suburb's position close to Birubi Beach was a drawcard for buyers.
"The beach is very attractive for buyers but to also have 2.5 acres being so close to the beach, it is probably one of the scarcest so I think that's what attracted a lot of people to this property," he said.
"There is nothing that has ever been sold in Port Stephens that has been to the calibre of this home and on acreage."
The median house value in Anna Bay is $1.03 million, according to CoreLogic.
