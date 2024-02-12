Drama students featured 'on stage' among state's best at HSC showcase

A GROUP of Hunter students have been selected to show their talent on the public stage as part of a 2024 HSC Drama Showcase.
Hunter School of the Performing Arts (HSPA) students Eve Baird, Jasper Coy, Emerson Goodenough, Chloe McWilliams, Maxwell Howard and Sophie Conway have been presented with awards with some of the students to perform at the OnStage Exhibition at Sydney's Seymour Theatre Centre from February 10 to 16.
The stars were selected due to their work in last year's HSC, among 122 of the state's top young actors, dancers and musicians.
The exhibition features a selection of group and individual projects including performances, costume and set design, video drama and a moved reading script.
Jasper Coy, Emerson Goodenough and Eve Baird, all 18 years old, were selected for their group performance It's Time, and said it felt rewarding to be recognised by the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA).
"It feels super gratifying to be selected, especially after a stressful year in the echo chamber of the HSC," Mr Coy said.
"We weren't really thinking about where the piece could go and a lot of our peers were nominated - it feels super special knowing all the hard work we had put in for months is being showcased further and recognised by NESA," he said.
Ms Goodenough said the group worked hard throughout the process and it felt like perfect way to end her HSC Drama journey.
"It feels rewarding to be selected, to present what we have created together ... this was my favourite drama piece I've ever performed," she said.
Ms Baird's individual performance was selected as part of the reserve list and she said she felt grateful both pieces were among the top drama performances in NSW.
"I will definitely utilise the tools I learnt in HSC Drama and during my performance in the OnStage season in the future," she said.
She has since made the move to Sydney to pursue an Advance Diploma of Performing Arts at ED5 International.
"Performing is my greatest passion and I see this for my future," she said.
All of the students were celebrated at the launch of OnStage on Monday, February 5 where they were presented with awards by Parliamentary Secretary Julia Finn and Carlos Sanson Jr from the Australian Stan series Bump, emceed the event.
NESA CEO Paul Martin said he was in awe of the creative and performing arts students at this year's showcase.
"I am always so impressed by the raw talent, creativity and thoughtfulness of our performing arts students. Their talents are a great reflection of their own skills, but also that of their teachers and school community," he said.
