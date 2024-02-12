Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Drama students featured 'on stage' among state's best at HSC showcase

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated February 13 2024 - 11:53am, first published February 12 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former HSPA students Eve Baird, Jasper Coy and Emerson Goodenough at the showcase awards night. Picture supplied
Former HSPA students Eve Baird, Jasper Coy and Emerson Goodenough at the showcase awards night. Picture supplied

A GROUP of Hunter students have been selected to show their talent on the public stage as part of a 2024 HSC Drama Showcase.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.