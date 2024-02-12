How the shake-up of workplace laws will transform gig economy jobs

Australia's workplace laws are getting another shake up, with the Albanese government's second round of Closing Loopholes amendments passing through the Senate on Thursday.
Although the name suggests just tidying up around the edges, this undersells the full extent and likely impact of these reforms.
On top of earlier changes to criminalise wage theft and ensure 'same job, same pay' in the labour hire industry, we now get new rules for the gig economy and a 'right to disconnect' that will shore up the boundary between work and personal time.
Existing protections are being strengthened, new avenues for appeal and enforcement are forged, and new rights are created.
Overall, the measures tilt the scales back somewhat in favour of workers - and unions. They go beyond just closing loopholes.
An important but less prominent feature of the changes is the extension of the powers of the Fair Work Commission, our national workplace tribunal.
In a range of new areas, the Commission will be responsible for determining what is fair and reasonable for workers and businesses.
This approach builds on the Commission's existing expertise, but also reflects its widespread public acceptance as a neutral independent umpire.
Globally, many countries are grappling with similar issues of how to balance workers' and employers' needs in the face of complex economic and technological changes.
Yet, because of our long tradition of relying on industrial tribunals, Australia has a unique and proven mechanism for navigating these challenges equitably.
A compelling example of how this approach might work and why it matters is the provision for new minimum gig work standards in the latest Closing Loopholes amendments.
The gig economy's most visible forms are food delivery and ride hailing, but platforms are now also operating elsewhere, such as in aged and disability care.
For over a decade, platforms and gig work have been under the spotlight due to unresolved problems with unsafe working conditions, low pay, and exploitation and vulnerability of workers - all of which increasingly demand a regulatory response.
Many of these problems stem from the fact that gig workers are usually not employees - as 'independent contractors', they have fewer protections at work.
This is widely contested and, globally, it has proven to be a pandora's box, with countless court cases, inquiries, reviews, and policy proposals trying to resolve gig workers' legal status and thus their entitlement to safeguards many of us take for granted, such as a minimum wage.
Australia's new approach to this thorny challenge does not involve the government setting specific minimum standards for gig workers directly.
Instead, our laws will empower the Fair Work Commission to intervene, in certain circumstances, where workers on digital platforms lack bargaining power, and exercise little control over their work, but have other 'employee-like' characteristics.
It is hoped that, over time, this will enable the establishment of effective new minimum standards for gig workers, including their wages, insurance, superannuation, and even something akin to our current unfair dismissal protections, in situations where they might otherwise be forcibly 'deactivated' (unable to continue using) a platform that they rely on for income.
Despite the legislation's inevitable technicalities which seek to exclude 'genuine' independent contractors - like tradies who can set their rates and choose who they work for - these new measures represent real progress towards making sure that the growing contingent of gig workers no longer fall through the cracks.
Our own research, first published in 2020 and then followed up with another major survey in 2022, suggests that many Australians see these reforms as long overdue.
We don't want gig work to vanish, but we worry about gig workers' vulnerability to exploitation and financial insecurity - and these concerns only deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Armed with its new powers, rich research evidence, and widespread community endorsement, the Fair Work Commission must now ensure they have a fair go.
