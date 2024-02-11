New Lambton pizza shop robbed at gunpoint, police investigate

A New Lambton pizza shop was robbed at gunpoint overnight, in an incident police are now investigating.
At 10.15pm on Sunday February 11, police were called to Domino's Pizza on Regent Street to reports a man had entered the store and threatened employees with a gun.
He demanded cash, before he fled the scene on foot.
The 23-year-old male employee involved in the incident was not physically injured and emergency services were called to the site.
Newcastle police declared the shop a crime scene and investigations are under way.
Police have released a description of the offender. He is described as being of a thin build and roughly 170-180 centimetres tall.
He was wearing a black motorcycle helmet, white t-shirt over a black jumper, black pants, white sneakers with a blue trim, black gloves and was carrying a brown bag.
Police urge anyone able to identify the man, or with information, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or leave information via the online portal https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.