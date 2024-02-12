Auction of Hamilton South home breaks suburb record with $4m-plus result

HAMILTON South is the latest suburb in Newcastle to deliver a record sale.
A renovated 1920s California Bungalow on a quarter acre block in Hamilton South has achieved the highest result for a residential property sale in the suburb.
The five-bedroom home at 33 Silsoe Street drew five bidders at auction on February 10 and was passed in but sold after 30 minutes of negotiations for a record-breaking price.
The price was undisclosed and listing agent Sarah Bennett, of Belle Property was unable to comment on the sale.
However, records reveal the home topped the previous suburb record of $4.05 million set in November 2022 following the sale of a renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 104 Kemp Street.
The property on Silsoe Street had been remodelled and restored throughout, including the addition of an ultra modern "Melbourne-inspired" extension at the rear.
Built in 1928, it was positioned on a fan-shaped block spanning almost 1100 square metres, with a large garden at the rear filled with established native trees and plants.
The cavity brick home was held by the same owner for more than 50 years before the sellers bought it for $2.070 million in 2018 and undertook an extensive renovation.
It was one of 40 homes scheduled to go to auction across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending February 11.
Auctions in the region had a clearance rate of 55.6 per cent, according to CoreLogic's preliminary results which recorded 15 cleared auctions and 12 uncleared auctions from 27 results.
In Carrington, a three-bedroom townhouse on waterfront reserve in the Portside complex listed with Luke Murdoch at First National Real Estate Newcastle City sold under the hammer for $1.55 million.
The agency also recorded a result of $1.31 million at the auction of a renovated three-bedroom home at 71 Denison Street in Hamilton East, listed with George Rafty.
In New Lambton, a three-bedroom villa listed with Mathew Iuliano at Mavis Property Co drew four registered bidders and sold for $1.325 million.
Meanwhile, a renovated three-bedroom cottage at 37 Dent Street pulled in $1.1 million with Tom Lemke from Wilton Lemke Stewart.
A four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 27 Cooksey Close in Waratah West listed with Dave Lane at LaneCampos property sold for $1.375 million at auction.
