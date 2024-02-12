Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Culture in the classroom: first Aboriginal school opens at Port Stephens

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
February 12 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPCC Aboriginal Education director Jonathan Lilley with Gilibaa students Skyla, 6 and Elijah, 5 and classroom teacher Rebecca Ferguson. Picture by Simone De Peak
SPCC Aboriginal Education director Jonathan Lilley with Gilibaa students Skyla, 6 and Elijah, 5 and classroom teacher Rebecca Ferguson. Picture by Simone De Peak

COUNTING gum nuts as part of their maths lesson and speaking words in the native Worimi language, 12 Indigenous students are now able to connect their culture to the classroom.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.