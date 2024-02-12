Rain on the way: locals make the most of last window of sunshine

LOCALS made the most of what could be the last window of sunny weather this week, hitting Newcastle's beaches for a dip on Monday.
Whether it was a swim in the baths, a surf off Bar Beach or just laying about on the sand, the sunshine brought beachgoers out in droves to enjoy the city's coastlines.
The warmer weather is expected to continue into Tuesday, where temperatures could reach a maximum of 31 degrees with the chance of a thunderstorm later in the afternoon and evening.
Locals shouldn't let Wednesday's sunny morning and warmer temperatures fool them, with wet weather set to hit the city in the afternoon and evening along with the chance of a thunderstorm.
Rain is expected to continue for the rest of the working week into the weekend, with a high chance of showers on Thursday and Friday lifting slightly on Saturday with a high of 28 degrees.
There's still the slight chance of a shower on Sunday, with partly cloudy weather and light winds becoming east to northeasterly from 15 to 25kmh throughout the day.
