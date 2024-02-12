Driver allegedly clocked going 106kmh over the limit on bypass

COPS have charged a Stockton man they claim was clocked going 106kmh over the speed limit on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass.
At 3.50am on Sunday, Newcastle City Highway Patrol police allegedly detected an MG SUV going 196kmh in a 90kmh zone at Hillsborough.
The 27-year-old driver, who allegedly had a disqualified license, was stopped and underwent a roadside drug test which allegedly returned a positive result.
The man was arrested and taken to Belmont Police Station where he took a secondary drug test.
He was charged with driving disqualified; driving recklessly or speeding and class A motor vehicle exceed speed greater than 45kmh.
The man was granted strict conditional bail in Newcastle Local Court on Sunday and will face court again on March 7.
Police inquiries are continuing.
