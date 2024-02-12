Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Driver allegedly clocked going 106kmh over the limit on bypass

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
February 12 2024 - 7:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The driver will face court again in March.
The driver will face court again in March.

COPS have charged a Stockton man they claim was clocked going 106kmh over the speed limit on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.