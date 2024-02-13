45-room Minimbah House mansion listed with $10 million guide in Hunter Valley

A HISTORIC Hunter Valley mansion once described by prominent heritage architect Robyn Graham as "one of NSW, if not Australia's, grandest and finest rural mansion houses" is on the market for the first time in a decade.
The 7-acre estate, known as Minimbah House, at 119b Minimbah Drive in Whittingham is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Jurds Real Estate selling agent Cain Beckett who is guiding $10 million for the property.
Mr Beckett said Minimbah House was widely regarded as one of the finest examples of High Victorian architecture in Australia.
The home itself takes up an acre.
"It is just unique," Mr Beckett said.
"It's a rare opportunity and there really are no other properties like that, so it is a one-off.
"It is very rarely presented where it has been finished to a modern standard because most of these historic homes are museums, whereas this is not."
CoreLogic records show the nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion was last sold in 2013 as a mortgagee-in-possession sale for $1.1 million.
It was bought by Prue and Hamish Ord who live in the home on the outskirts of Singleton with their three daughters.
Mt Beckett said the property was in a dilapidated state a decade ago.
"It was in disrepair and significantly dilapidated so they had to work hard to bring it back," he said.
After 11 years under the couple's ownership, the opulent Victorian Italianate property has been restored and renewed into a palatial family home with manicured grounds designed by renowned landscape architect, Paul Bangay.
Mr Beckett said the property had drawn widespread interest since hitting the market on February 9.
"We have the first inspections on Thursday but we have had a significant amount of enquiry, including international interest," he said.
The grand home was constructed between 1874 and 1877 by Benjamin Backhouse for pastoralist Duncan Forbes Mackay.
The original plans were drawn up for William Dangar, the eldest son of the famous Hunter Valley pioneer and surveyor Henry Dangar, who surveyed Newcastle in 1823.
William Dangar, heart-broken after the death of his wife, sold the plans to Hunter Valley settler Duncan Forbes Mackay who had them modified.
The U-shaped building spans two levels and three wings with 45 rooms, including a watch tower which was once used to keep a lookout for bushrangers.
Other owners over the years included former 1954 Miss Australia, Shirley Bliss, who purchased the home in 1994 for $940,000 with her husband, hotelier and vigneron Bill Ryan.
The couple carried out extensive restoration work on the home and planted a vineyard on the grounds.
Ms Ryan sold the property in 2007 for $3.2 million, according to CoreLogic records.
Owner and businessman Anthony Geethe bought it as holiday home for his family, however, he then launched plans to operate the mansion as an exclusive luxury retirement home for cashed-up over 55s women at a cost of $750,000, plus monthly charges.
The project fell through and the property was sold to the Ord family in 2013.
The interior boasts original features including 4.3-metre ceilings, marble fireplaces, stained glass windows and wrought iron columns.
There are wide covered verandahs on both levels which take in views across the Brokenback Ranges.
The grand entry on the ground floor opens to a lobby with original tessellated mosaic tiles, copper wall panelling, high ceilings and a grand ornate staircase made from Australian cedar and rosewood.
The highly detailed staircase was carved in Germany.
A dining hall and drawing room with original marble fireplaces have been updated with Phillip Jefferies wallpaper and velvet curtains.
The kitchen has a top-of-the-line AGA cooker and an island bench as well as an open fireplace and a walk-in cool-room.
Among the 45 rooms in the house are multiple formal and informal living and entertaining areas, including a billiard hall and an underground wine cellar.
Two oversized suites each include an en-suite and marble fireplaces, while additional bedrooms which also have their own bathrooms en-suite are located in another wing.
A third wing can be open to the main residence or separated off and used as self-contained staff accommodation.
A gym, along with a row of external bedrooms and bathrooms, is located in the old coachman's quarters.
The home is surrounded by mature fig tress which are understood to be more than 100 years old.
There is also a tennis court, in-ground swimming pool and a newly-built pool house with indoor and outdoor kitchens and its own bathroom.
Inspection of the property is by private appointment only.
