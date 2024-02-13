Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Property

45-room Minimbah House mansion listed with $10 million guide in Hunter Valley

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated February 16 2024 - 10:27am, first published February 13 2024 - 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minimbah House, at 119b Minimbah Drive in Whittingham near Singleton, is listed with a $10 million guide with Jurds Real Estate selling agent Cain Beckett. Picture supplied
Minimbah House, at 119b Minimbah Drive in Whittingham near Singleton, is listed with a $10 million guide with Jurds Real Estate selling agent Cain Beckett. Picture supplied

A HISTORIC Hunter Valley mansion once described by prominent heritage architect Robyn Graham as "one of NSW, if not Australia's, grandest and finest rural mansion houses" is on the market for the first time in a decade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.