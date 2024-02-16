Architect-designed boho masterpiece is custom inner city waterfront oasis

2 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
This bespoke, architect designed home has been cleverly crafted from steel shipping containers to create an ultra-cool and functional industrial/boho masterpiece, capturing waterfront views and sea breezes.
Designed by Murray James and built by Mayhem Construction over two self-contained levels, it is perfect for a home artist, dual occupancy or discerning investors.
Vaulted ceilings upstairs capture the northern sunlight, while open plan living areas with storage galore flow to deck overlooking waterway.
The ground level offers self contained accommodation or studio, plus large utility space, and flows to deck and private leafy courtyard garden.
Off street covered parking is accessed via creek reserve.
"This stunning container house overlooking Throsby Creek is a unique opportunity to buy a turn key property in this beautiful waterfront location," listing agent Tammy Hawkins from McGrath Newcastle said.
"The property is a true standout in the marketplace and offers a multitude of options for the ultimate buyer.
"Tighes Hill is known for its appealing harbourside location, its sought after school zone and it's warm, community vibes. It is a little edgy, with a lot of creatives and young families who love the easy access onto the bike track into the city.
"The home has attracted a mix of buyers from couples to downsizers or those looking for an apartment alternative. We have also had interest from our of area and overseas buyers."
