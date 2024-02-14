Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Property

Dilapidated property listed in Mayfield was once the site of one of Newcastle's first gyms

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated February 16 2024 - 10:26am, first published February 14 2024 - 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
40 Sunderland Street in Mayfield is set to go to auction on March 4 with Ray White Newcastle selling agent, Brett Bailey. Picture supplied
40 Sunderland Street in Mayfield is set to go to auction on March 4 with Ray White Newcastle selling agent, Brett Bailey. Picture supplied

A PROPERTY in Mayfield that was once the site of one of Newcastle's first gymnasiums and used as a training centre for Olympic weightlifters is looking for a new owner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.