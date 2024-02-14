Dilapidated property listed in Mayfield was once the site of one of Newcastle's first gyms

A PROPERTY in Mayfield that was once the site of one of Newcastle's first gymnasiums and used as a training centre for Olympic weightlifters is looking for a new owner.
However, it is going to take either a wrecking ball or extreme renovation to bring it up to scratch.
The dilapidated two-bedroom, one-bathroom weatherboard home on a 662 square metre corner block at 40 Sunderland Street is set to go to auction on March 4 with Ray White Newcastle Lake Macquarie selling agent, Brett Bailey.
A second dilapidated building at the rear of the property was the site of the old gymnasium.
"It is not habitable in its current state and it's either a development site or it's a back-to-the-frames renovation," Mr Bailey said.
"We are looking for buyers with either a trades background or developers."
The property's online listing shows only one interior shot which provides a glimpse into the extreme level of work required if a buyer chose to renovate the home.
There is faded wallpaper peeling off the walls, the carpets are worn and parts of the room are boarded up with plywood.
The floorplan includes two bedrooms, a sun room, lounge room, kitchen and dining room, a study, bathroom and laundry.
Several windows are covered with metal grates and panels made of various materials are stuck on the exterior.
A small one-car garage is positioned off the side of the house and an additional dilapidated building at the rear was the site of the former gymnasium.
According to the seller, Olympian weightlifters were among those who trained in the gym.
"40 Sunderland Street was owned by my grandparents, Charles and Clara Hensel, who used to run a pastry shop in Mayfield," the seller said.
"Their son, Joe Hensel, in 1944 established the Hackenschmidt Weightlifting Club [later known as the Mayfield Weightlifting Club] and went on to be the manager coach of the Australian weightlifting team for the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne."
The club started with nine members and grew to 40 members by 1950.
The gymnasium ceased operating in 1983 following the death of Mr Hensel, who was also fundamental in the establishment of the gym at Western Suburbs Leagues Club.
"The gymnasium was the first of its kind for Newcastle," he said.
"My father, John Powell, who represented Australia together with other greats such as Charles Henderson and Manoel Santos in the 1956 Olympics, trained at the gym.
"Many Newcastle residents trained at the gymnasium and those who attended would have fond memories."
Mr Bailey said early enquiries indicated the majority of buyers were interested in the land usage.
It's not the only fixer-upper set to go under the hammer in Mayfield.
A run-down two-bedroom cottage at 112 Woodstock Street listed with Jesse Wilton at Wilton Lemke Stewart will go to auction at 6pm on February 15 with a guide of $530,000.
House values in Mayfield have recorded growth of 5.3 per cent in the past year and an increase of 51.4 per cent in the last five years.
The median house value is $819,000, according to CoreLogic.
