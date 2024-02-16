Luxury destination home offers exclusive landmark living by the lake

6 beds | 5 bath | 5 car
This is a destination home that affords utmost comfort.
Currently configured with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, twin home offices, twin oversized home theatre/recreation rooms (one with wet bar) and a third-floor wellness zone with unsurpassed views of Lake Macquarie, this home has it all.
Five of the bedrooms have built-ins while three of the bathrooms come with spa baths.
There are two enormous entertaining decks facing the lake, one fully covered and the other open to magnificent sunsets or an evening by the fire pit.
The rear of the property receives all day sun and boasts a self-contained studio that can be used as a teenager retreat or home office/business setup.
An 80,000-litre saltwater swimming pool is shielded from neighbours, providing your own private sanctuary.
A sweeping staircase leads up from the polished marble entrance foyer to the heart of the home on level one, where you will find a large modern kitchen featuring a spectacular island bench, high-end appliances (Miele, Vintec) and an abundance of storage.
The vista from the kitchen is a picture-perfect framed view of Lake Macquarie.
Looking across the living room to the covered balcony, you'll find a perfect spot to soak in those lake views, have a drink and watch the world go by.
There is ducted vacuuming on all levels, 13 kW solar system to minimise energy costs and manicured lawn and gardens with automated irrigation.
There is also garaging for five vehicles or any combination of toys with 2.1m height clearance for boat/trailer.
All nested on an ample 1090sqm, perfectly landscaped and securely gated block.
The sheer scale of the property allows for a fully self-contained two- or three-bedroom ground floor residence in its own right and provides family and friends with plenty of space and privacy to enjoy their stay.
""Adjacent to Green Point Reserve and the Belmont foreshore, this home has everything you need to live life to the fullest by the lake," listing agent Louise Vico from Viking Realty said.
"Spend your days relaxing on beautiful Lake Macquarie boating, fishing, or stand-up paddle-boarding, take a short stroll down to the foreshore cafes for your morning coffee or to the newly refurbished Belmont 16s Sailing Club for a cocktail or two at the stylish Martha, the region's coolest new cocktail bar.
"You're also only 10 minutes from pristine, patrolled local beaches, 20 minutes from the Newcastle CBD, one hour from Pokolbin in Hunter Valley wine country, and around ninety minutes from Sydney."
