Two Newcastle Jets named in Young Matildas squad for U20 Women's Asian Cup

Lara Gooch has put a frustrating start to 2024 behind her with inclusion in the Young Matildas squad bound for the Under-20 Women's Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.
Now, the athletic Newcastle Jets forward is determined to earn a starting spot for the March 3-16 tournament, where the top-two sides will qualify for the Under-20 Women's World Cup.
The Speers Point 19-year-old was one of two Jets players named in the 23-player national squad on Wednesday along with defender Claudia Cicco.
"I feel really grateful and honoured to be included in the squad, and even in the last camp," Gooch said.
"That was a huge learning experience for myself as I haven't been around camps or the girls that much in the last two to three years.
"Just to get that experience under my belt before going into this tournament was crucial and definitely beneficial for me."
READ MORE: All of the latest Newcastle Jets news
After 13 appearances in two campaigns with the Jets, Gooch has featured in 14 matches this A-League campaign, starting seven times and scoring twice.
Six of those starts were before Christmas. Gooch has had to manage shin splints since and was struck down by COVID two weeks ago.
"It hasn't been ideal for me, especially wanting this season to get some consistent minutes and week in, week out building on my game instead of having these interruptions,," Gooch said.
"But, at least now I'm on the mend and everything is looking good. I'm getting my body right.
"It definitely took a toll but this week I feel back to normal, 100 per cent fitness and training good and consistent, so I'm going into camp with some good solid sessions."
Gooch and Cicco will be available for the Jets' must-win clash with Brisbane at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday before heading into camp on Monday.
The 10-day camp will take place in Sydney then Dubai before the Australia team travels to Tashkent for the tournament.
After successfully navigating the first two rounds of qualification, Australia have been drawn in Group A and will play Korea Republic (March 3), hosts Uzbekistan (March 6), and Chinese Taipei (March 9) during the tournament.
A top-two finish in Group A will book progression to the knockout stage of the tournament and qualification for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia from August 31 to September 22.
"This is the squad that's going but obviously they're going to have to pick 16 girls, so the goal will be to try to make it in that 16 and get game time and just do my best when I am the field, and win games and qualify," Gooch said.
A-League Women's talent dominated Young Matildas selection with 22 squad members playing their club football in the national competition.
Tottenham Hotspur academy rising star Milly Boughton is the only internationally based player to make the plane for Tashkent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.