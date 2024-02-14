Pet Pantry founders set to launch 'human grade' dog food products

From little things come big ideas ...
Joel Borserio's off-the-cuff conversations last year about his concerns for the health of his dog with a customer, Ryan Haste, at Joel's Paperboy Espresso coffee cafe in Dudley, have turned into a business opportunity for the two men.
"I had a dog for six months and we just had issues with him," Borserio said.
"We could not find a food that he was suitable on, and that he enjoyed.
"He was always sick, he had stomach issues. He had tick paralysis. We just went the whole circle.
"Ryan, my business partner on this project, was actually a customer at the cafe, and we were just chatting.
"He did a lot of work with the dog when he wasn't well, we identified there is a gap here."
After almost a year of research and experimentation, Borserio and Haste are launching their Pet Pantry brand next week, featuring high-quality dog food made by them in Newcastle, delivered direct to homes.
Borserio, a University of Newcastle graduate with a specialty in marketing, is an ideas kind of guy.
He knows Pet Pantry has to offer a superior product to succeed and he's convinced consumers will buy it.
Haste, a veterinarian in Cardiff, who moved to Newcastle in 2023, believes the Pet Pantry product will fill a gap in the market for a nutritious dog food.
The two guys spent four months refining the recipe for their product, working out of a commercial kitchen in Wallsend at nights to mix ingredients and cook the product. They offer three products - beef, chicken and lamb.
The beef product's ingredients include beef mince, beef heart, beef lungs, sweet potatoes, carrots, broccoli, spinach, beef liver, calcium supplement, fish oil, psyllium seed Husk, flaxseed oil, kelp and B-vitamin complex.
They've been testing sample batches of the product for six weeks on a group of dogs, owned by friends and acquaintances, including a toy poodle, a dachshund, border collie and groodle, ranging in weight from 2kg to 30kg.
So far, so good. No runny poos, no farts, no complaints.
"We've trialled 15 dogs now, and not one dog hasn't licked its bowl clean," Borserio said.
The product is made into a mince-like form and packaged in 100g packets.
The developers source their meat products from Alexander Downs abattoir in Kurri Kurri.
I had a dog for six months and we just had issues with him. We could not find a food that he was suitable on, and that he enjoyed. He was always sick, he had stomach issues. He had tick paralysis. We just went the whole circle.- Joel Borserio
The meat goes through a commercial mincer, it's rolled and remixed with vegies, then blast freeze and snap-freeze in a flatpack pouch.
The product will be home-delivered frozen by courier in cooler boxes and insulated bags, with two delivery time options - night and daytime. The plan is to deliver a 14-day supply in each delivery.
Pet Pantry is likely to have first-time offers, and options that include using their product on alternate days.
"In Australia, there is no regulation for dog food," Borserio said.
"There is a massive gap in the quality of food that is being produced."
The Pet Pantry goal was to create "a human grade product that we could eat and your pet could also eat", Borserio said.
With the boost in first-time pet ownership during the pandemic also came a new generation of pet owners concerned about the quality of pet care for their animals.
As Haste noted about buying a pet, "it's not just a one-off purchase. A lot of stuff goes into maintaining health. With inflation increasing costs, and now [pet] health insurance, it's important to get a healthy animal starting at home, thanks to diet".
Borserio estimated the cost of feeding a dog Pet Pantry at around $3 to $5 a serving for a toy poodle, whose daily need might be 125-200g a day. A bigger dog, like a groodle, might 800 grams a day, at a cost of $15 to $18 per day. "If you are feeding your dog 100 grams a day with your own food, I can guarantee it would cost more than $4 or $5 a day. We are offering convenience and quality," Borserio said.
Although both guys work six days a week at their full-time jobs, they are gearing up to be able to produce up to 500kg of Pet Pantry food a week themselves.
Of course, if their product is successful, it may end up being sold through a pet food outlet in the future.
But one step at a time.
"It's a long, slow process," Borserio said.
"We don't want to overcommercialise ourselves.
"Whether it's 10 kilos or 100 kilos, we want to personalise it.
"Feed packages will always be handwritten.
"That's why we've taken so long ... we pride ourselves. It was never something we wanted to jump into and rush."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.