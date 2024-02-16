Opulence meets lifestyle in architectural masterpiece by edge of the lake

5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Situated in a prime location at Speers Point with panoramic lake views and no homes in front to build up, this property isn't just a stunning home; it's a lifestyle choice.
Architect designed, this extraordinary home redefines comfort and entertainment with floor to ceiling windows to capture the blue lake views, perched in a commanding position on a generous 827sqm plot.
The home features three elegantly robed bedrooms centred around a luxurious main bathroom.
The master suite is a peaceful sanctuary, complete with uninterrupted lake vistas, a lavish open ensuite with a deep soaking tub, and terrace access.
The state-of-the-art kitchen comes equipped with a striking 3m Bianco Drift Caesarstone waterfall island, a butler's pantry, and high-end Neff and Liebherr appliances.
The lower level houses a versatile media room, a fifth bedroom, and a third bathroom, offering flexibility for a teen haven, guest quarters, or a secluded office.
This home's exceptional qualities extend to underfloor heating in all bathrooms and the ground floor.
Ducted and multi-zoned air conditioning for year-round comfort, complement other practical additions like an automated double garage, a utility room, and a concealed water tank.
The sprawling terrace offers lake views while the back entertainment space boasts a mineral pool and spa.
"This is an executive residence with a family feel and will appeal to people seeking space and lifestyle options close to the lake and shops," listing agent Kathleen Matinlassi said.
