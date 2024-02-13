Lamb out to make most of local knowledge at Players Series Hunter Valley

COREY Lamb knows Cypress Lakes like the back of his hand.
The picturesque resort course in the heart of wine country has been Lamb's backyard for the past eight months.
When the 22-year-old is not working in the pro-shop, he is on the practice fairway or playing rounds.
"I am here pretty much every day," said Lamb who is in his second year as a professional. "I have a good understanding of the course. I know it backward and forward."
Lamb plans to put that knowledge to good use when he tees up in the Webex Players Series Hunter Valley, starting Thursday.
"I have been going pretty low in some rounds," Lamb said. "There are holes you can attack and others where you can make birdie, but if not, it is OK.
"They have turned two of the par fives into par fours for this week, which makes it more difficult."
Lamb, who was given this week off work to prepare after receiving an invite for the $250,000 event, needs a strong performance to move up in the Australasian Order of Merit.
He currently sits in 62nd spot despite limited playing status restricting the Branxton Junior to only seven events. His position is likely to improve with five players above him on the list yet to play four events required to qualify.
The top 50 players earn a full tour card for next year. Players placed 50-70 earn partial rights.
"I have played half the number of events, if not less, than most of the guys out here," Lamb said. "The aim is to make the cut this week and see what I can do after that.
"I try not to put pressure on myself so I can go out there free. Knowing the course helps with that as well."
There is no doubt that Lamb has the talent to compete with the best. He was runner-up in The Players Series South Australia in October.
Only a month ago, he fired a nine-under 63 - featuring eight birdies and an eagle - in the second round at The Heritage to be in contention at the halfway point.
At his best, Lamb can be unstoppable.
"I have tried to be more consistent and play not as streaky," Lamb said. "It is just how I am.
"You have to go low to win a tournament. I can go low. I just have to keep the average rounds off the scorecard."
Kiwi sensation Kazuma Kobori, 22, will be chasing a fourth straight Players Series title after turning professional in November.
"He will obviously be the one to beat," Lamb said. "I have played a fair bit of golf with him in juniors and amateurs. He was going all right, had a win and look at him now."
Defending champion Brett Coletta is also in the field which includes men and women competing for the same prize.
Korean LPGA star Jenny Shin was runner-up to Kobori at the Players Series Castle Hill last week.
After this week, Lamb will play in a pre-qualifier for the New Zealand Open at The Vintage on Monday and is confident of getting a start in the season-ending National Tournament in Melbourne on March 14.
He will be joined at Cypress Lakes by fellow Hunter hopefuls Nick Flanagan, Brendan Smith and Aaron Townsend and amateurs Jye Pickin, Jake Riley and Ella Scaysbrook.
Meanwhile, Europe-based Charlestown professional Blake Windred has missed a place on the Golf Australia Rookie squad. The squad, which consists of 12 players, receives financial support from Golf Australia.
********COREY LAMB
SECOND HOME
I am here pretty much every day so it's good to have an event here.
HOW LONG
Over six months. I practice and play here all the time. Good knowledge of the course. I know it backward and forward.
ADVANTAGE - tricky little course
They have turned two of the par fives into par four - 1st and 14th. That makes it more difficult.
Playing at home comes with an expectation of playing well.
PREPARATION
I have been playing holes every day and have played the comps each Wednesday and Saturday.
GO LOW - red numbers
I have been going pretty low in some of the rounds. There are holes you can attack and others where you can make birdie, but if not it is OK.
PAR 70, down from 72.. 1st and 14 are par four.
NOT A LOT OF START
I have played half of the events if not less than most of the guys out here.
OOF merit 62..
Top 50 get a full card. Players in thr 50-70 keep their card but not for all events.
The aim is to make the cut and see what I can do after that.
I try not to put pressure on myself so i can go out there free. Knowing the course helps with that as well.
STREAK 2nd and 8th ...
I have tried to be more consistent and play not as streaky.
It is just how I am.
You have to go low to win tournament. I can go low. I have to keep the average rounds off the scorecard.
MISSED CUT at Murray River, heritage tied for 34
I played well at the Heritage and missed cut by a couple at Cobram.
KOZUMA
He will be the one to beat. He is from New Zealand but he played a lot of the big junior and amateur events. I have played a fair bit of golf with him.
He was going all right, had a win and look at him now.
WEEK OFF
The boys are covering for me. I have the week off to prepare. I usually work four shifts a week.
COURSE -
It is really good. Last year was wet.
Meant to rain Wed and thursday afternoon.
NATIONAL -
It looks like I will get into the National Tournament. On Monday is the NZ Open pre-qualifying at the Vintage. Three spots. 80 guys registered
Qualified for Aust open - Ryde Parra in a pre-qualifying.
I'll
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.