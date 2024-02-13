Residents' chance to respond after changes to Delany's later closure plan

Residents will have a chance to respond to proposed changes in the Delany Hotel's push for 2am closure.
An appeal lodged by Marvan Hotels in the NSW Land and Environment Court to keep the Darby Street pub until 2am was adjourned on February 13.
The matter was adjourned to April 3 after City of Newcastle requested time to review and re-notify residents about amendments made to the proposal in the days before the court hearing.
The changes related to the staged shutdown of the hotel through to 2am, exits from the venue and proposed works to the building.
Marvan Hotels lodged the court appeal after City of Newcastle rejected a proposal to extend the pub's closure time from midnight until 2am, and instead allowed the venue to close at 1am on Fridays and Saturdays on a 12 month trial basis.
The application to the council originally sought 2am closure six nights a week and midnight on Sundays, and was later amended to 2am closure from Wednesday to Saturday.
However the court appeal is seeking the original proposed hours.
Residents addressed the court at an on-site hearing at the hotel on February 12, where they listed their reasons why they believe the pub should not be allowed to stay open until 2am.
Residents who previously made submissions will have the opportunity to update their responses and City of Newcastle will also accept new submissions from any members of the public wishing to have their say.
The council plans to notify residents this week and the period for responses will be 14 days.
