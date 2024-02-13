Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Residents' chance to respond after changes to Delany's later closure plan

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
February 13 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Delany Hotel. Picture by Simone De Peak
The Delany Hotel. Picture by Simone De Peak

Residents will have a chance to respond to proposed changes in the Delany Hotel's push for 2am closure.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.