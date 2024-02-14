Newcastle City player in a spin over Australia under-19 selection

Sienna Eve cannot wait to see what she can do on subcontinent wickets after being named in the Australian under-19 women's squad headed to Sri Lanka.
Australia will play England and Sri Lanka in a multi-format Tri Series starting March 28 and the left-arm orthodox spin bowler could prove their secret weapon.
Subcontinent wickets traditionally offer plenty for the spinners, which is an exciting prospect for the Speers Point 18-year-old.
"I was talking to my dad about it and there's a special, spinning wicket down the road from us, so I'm sure we can give that a go [in preparation] over the next few weeks," Eve said.
The national selection caps a break-out summer for the Newcastle City and Northern Districts player.
Eve played in the Cricket Australia Perry-Lanning Series for the country's best young prospects in Brisbane in September then was awarded a Cricket NSW tier one scholarship in the Basil Sellers emerging player program.
She had training sessions with the Sydney Sixers and Thunder WBBL sides as part of the scholarship and represented NSW Country at the Australian under-19 championships in Brisbane in December.
But the first-year university student was "pretty shocked" to be included in the 15-player national squad, alongside eight players with WBBL or Women's National Cricket League experience.
"It will be an awesome opportunity, being around these world-class coaches and getting more experience on pitches around the world, and just being able to train and play with some of the best under-age players in Australia," Eve said.
Meanwhile, Eve's City and Northern Districts teammate Kirsten Smith will play for Leigh Cricket Club in Lancashire's women's premier league.
The 24-year-old top-order batter and Newcastle Blasters captain is headed abroad in mid-April.
"I was looking to play cricket overseas and everyone who goes overseas and has that experience always say they come back a better cricketer or they learn something," Smith said.
"So, I thought while I'm 24, there isn't really a more perfect time to go and travel."
Smith has been out of action since early January, when she fractured the pinkie on her left hand taking a catch for NSW Country during the Australian Country Championships in Newcastle.
"I was fielding at point. I took a good catch but I broke it in the process," Smith said.
"It was on the third day and was really disappointing, especially when you're representing NSW Country and you only get to do that once a year.
"I've got one more week left in the splint. I had a hit this week and it felt good. I just haven't fielded yet. That's going to be the challenge of how it feels on impact.
"Hopefully I'll play again before the end of the season, but if not I'll just be treating this as a pre-season before I go to England."
