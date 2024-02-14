Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle City player in a spin over Australia under-19 selection

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
February 15 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle City's Sienna Eve in action this summer. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle City's Sienna Eve in action this summer. Picture by Marina Neil

Sienna Eve cannot wait to see what she can do on subcontinent wickets after being named in the Australian under-19 women's squad headed to Sri Lanka.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.