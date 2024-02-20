Hop on the hydrogen-powered bus for a tour of Newcastle

A hydrogen-powered bus will give tours through Newcastle this week, giving punters a glimpse of the budding energy industry's potential.
The bus is in town this week for the second Hunter New Energy Symposium, which brings together the region's experts to brainstorm how the region can take advantage of the once-in-a-generation energy transition currently underway across the nation.
The hydrogen bus is the first of its kind to be manufactured in NSW and is being trialled in cities across the state.
Symposium delegates will be able to experience the new technology in person, with short tours of key Newcastle sites occurring through the Symposium.
While the bus is novel, HunterNet's Boris Novak said hydrogen was destined to revolutionise Australia's heavy industries, as one of the fuels of the future.
"The bus is a good demonstration to people as to how hydrogen could be used, but widespread small-scale transportation is still a fair way off," he said.
The Hunter was perfectly positioned, Mr Novak said, with "all the special ingredients" to cater for multiple new-age energy projects, ranging from solar batteries and off-shore wind farms to green hydrogen and ammonia developments.
"Newcastle is definitely a special place in the new energy economy," Mr Novak said.
"It has a skill-based workforce, a deep-water port with a direct rail link, multiple grid connection points and a university that's ranked number one in the world in industry partnerships.
"We have enormous talent, expertise and knowledge in the Hunter and we know how to work together to make innovation and change happen."
Hosted by HunterNet and NewH2, the sold out symposium will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, February 21 and 22.
"With the transition being akin to achieving an industrial revolution within a decade, it will be interesting to see and hear about the changes that have occurred across the sector in the last 12 months," Mr Novak said.
