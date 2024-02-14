Maitland Flood fall short of Summer Bash finals, City win U21s title

Maitland Flood came up short of taking Stockton Seagulls' quarter-final spot on quotient despite a commanding win over them in the final round of Summer Bash T20.
Flood scored 4-156 at No.1 Sportsground on Tuesday night thanks mainly to Ben Herring's 81 not out off 57 balls. The Seagulls were all out for 112 in reply, with Cameron Bates finishing off with 3-17.
The result put the pair even on nine points in their pool but the Seagulls remained ahead, 1.3 to 1.194, on quotient to stay third in the group and seal a quarter-final place.
The Magpies (9 points), who were to play the winless Rebels on Wednesday night at No.1, were already in the quarters as third in their pool.
Winless Hunter play unbeaten leaders the Black Roses (12) in the final round game next Wednesday.
Others to make the quarters are Rosellas, Pumas, Sabres (12), Lions and Sea Dragons (10).
** Former Belmont star Joey Gillard has gained a helping hand through the Cricket NSW Foundation's emerging player relocation fund.
Gillard and Tamworth's Jess Davidson were awarded $5000 each from the scheme, which supports young cricketers from regional areas who have relocated to Sydney to play in the NSW premier leagues while also studying.
Gillard is playing top grade with Gordon while working towards a bachelor of civil engineering.
** Another Hunter product, Will Fort, had a win of his own in Sydney first grade on the weekend, carrying his bat with a knock of 174 not out.
Fort, the son of former gun batsman Tony Fort, faced 297 balls, hitting 15 fours and seven sixes, as Sydney racked up 4-324 against Sutherland.
Among the bowlers he conquered was Austin Waugh, the son of Test great Steve Waugh, who is also best mates with Tony.
** Newcastle City's winning "formula" shone through on the weekend as the club added to their silverware and pushed their claims for more.
City rose to the top of the Newcastle district first-grade ladder with two rounds remaining after their win over Merewether.
Danial Ibrahim (3-58), Freddie Freeman (3-38) and spinner Callan Fowler (4-65) knocked over the Lions for 187 on Saturday after City scored 254 on day one.
Most of the side backed up on Sunday to help City claim back-to-back under-21 titles as Englishmen Ibrahim and Freeman starred with the ball at No.1 Sportsground.
Freeman took 3-13 in the semi-final as the Sabres restricted Merewether to 9-103. Lachlan Rail then top-scored with 25 before City scrambled to victory eight down with four balls to spare.
In the decider, Ibrahim was man of the match with 4-13 to help hold Wests to 9-85. Rail (35 not out) and Elijah Smith (40 not out) then scored in even time to put City past the target two down with five overs in hand.
The victory followed City's Tom Locker Cup and women's T20 titles this season.
"We've got a good youth base there and we've had the sprinkling of English players, and that's the formula we've had," City selector Greg Hook said of the back-to-back under-21 success.
"The key is just retaining the young ones. We have lost some of the really good ones to Sydney clubs over the years, but we aim to keep them for a few years. That's the goal, and hopefully they come back.
"It was good to see our batting get us through. The wicket was a little difficult, so I thought Lachie Rail and Elijah Smith did well, putting on 80 odd to get us home.
"Danial set it up for us with his four wickets but I think all the bowlers bowled well."
** Wallsend lost the NSW Community Cup final on Sunday against Wollongong at Kellyville in Sydney.
The Tigers were all out for 105 in 19.1 overs of the T20 knockout final before Wollongong cruised to victory two wickets down in 15.1 overs.
Aaron Wivell and Jacob Page top-scored with 18 for Wallsend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.