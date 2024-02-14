Martha Wainwright returning to Newcastle for Love Will Be Reborn Tour

CANADIAN-American folk legend Martha Wainwright has announced her return to Newcastle after seven years.
The 47-year-old will bring her Love Will Be Reborn Tour to the Civic Theatre on May 11 as part of her nine-date Australian run.
There's been a wealth of upheaval in Wainwright's life since she last performed in Newcastle at Lizotte's in March 2017.
In 2018 she divorced her ex-husband, the father of her two sons and musical collaborator, Andrew McCallum, and struggled in the aftermath.
"There were several years where I picked up the guitar, and I was so, so sad and depressed," Wainwright said. "I would just put it down because it was terrible."
However, in 2021 Wainwright finally channelled her loneliness and trauma into her fifth studio album Love Will Be Reborn.
A year later the Bloody Mother F--king Asshole hit-maker published her memoir, Stories I Might Regret Telling You, in both English and French detailing her childhood growing up in arguably North American folk music's most famous family.
Her parents are the late Canadian folk artist Kate McGarrigle and US folk-blues legend Loudon Wainwright III and her older brother is acclaimed singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright.
