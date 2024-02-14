Long-running brothel in Newcastle West on the hunt for new operator

A BROTHEL site in Newcastle West is on the hunt to find a new operator after its adult services tenant shut up shop.
The site of the former Madam P Adult Entertainment Club, described on its website as "a delicious house where desires are always fulfilled", at 756 Hunter Street is for lease at a cost of $73,000 a year.
Listing agent Jason Morris, from Movable, said the licensed building was approved and had operated as a brothel since the early 1990s.
"It has been a brothel for many years and the current owner bought it about 18 months ago," Mr Morris said.
"It has approval for six rooms and the best use for it is as an adult services brothel because those licenses are so hard to get.
"Someone looking to start a new one would have to get the DA approval, which I don't think they would be able to, so that's why a brothel is the best use for it for the landlord."
The three-level property has multiple bedrooms and bathrooms "fully equipped with all that is needed to start trading", according to the listing.
Some of the rooms have a shower in the bedroom.
Mr Morris said a number of lessees had expressed interest in the site which has a distinctive red front door.
"We are pretty close," he said.
"We have an operator who is very close to doing a deal with us."
The building's most recent tenant, Madam P, launched its business on the premises in October 2022, however, its social media pages have been inactive for almost 12 months.
The property was previously operated by another adult service provider, Luxe Entertainment.
