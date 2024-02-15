How we can solve homelessness in about three years

Apart from diversions, this government has delivered on none of their election promises to reduce inflation and the cost of living. Yes, they achieved a surplus, but only because the price of coal and iron ore increased to a level never seen before. I also suspect this surplus has been well and truly spent on you know what by now. Surplus was just another diversion that stopped Australia from technically having a recession. It had nothing to do with government management if you ask me, and was just a matter of good luck.