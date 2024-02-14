All the photos from Pink's debut Newcastle stadium show

Fans waited in line in the scorching heat to see their idol Pink up in lights at McDonald Jones Stadium at Newcastle on Tuesday.
Some superfans praised the American superstar as a strong influence for women, particularly young girls, while others said seeing Pink live was "like group therapy".
Pink's concert on Tuesday was the biggest show at McDonald Jones Stadium since the Newcastle Earthquake relief concert in 1990, with more than 34,000 people packing into the stadium.
Newcastle police confirmed on Wednesday that, despite the huge crowd, there were no major incidents overnight.
About 25 police officers were tasked to McDonald Jones Stadium for the night, but police confirmed to the Newcastle Herald that the crowd did not give officers a reason to make any arrests during the operation.
It's understood about 400 security staff were also at the concert.
For almost 25 years Pink has been building a passionate fan base in Australia through her mix of pop-rock bangers, individualism, incredible live shows and genuine openness.
Newcastle's love affair with the 44-year-old dates back to a sold-out show in April 2004 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on the Try This Tour.
