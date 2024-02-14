Matching shirts weave Pink and Newcastle creative together

CIRCUS hula hooper and sewing enthusiast Simon Tarrant has always loved Pink, and now the pair are stitched together forever by matching handmade outfits.
The Wallsend man took a short sewing course and likes making shirts for fun, which set the wheels in motion for him to meet his favourite singer-songwriter in Newcastle on Tuesday night.
Mr Tarrant had decided to create a colourful outfit for himself when he realised he could make one for Pink as well.
Unable to find a frog fabric colourful enough to do Pink justice, he landed on a fabulous rainbow, neon, leopard-print pattern.
In a twist of fate that had Mr Tarrant still buzzing a day later, he was encouraged through the throngs about 20 metres to the stage so he could hand the lovingly-made shirt to Pink.
"There was a moment between one song and the other when I was within her vision and earshot, so I called out and asked if I could give her a shirt that I made, and she said 'sure'," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"My face felt red hot and my heart was pounding."
Mr Tarrant watched in amazement as Pink said thank you, slipped it on and laughed about them matching.
Stitched into the fabric was a secret message, which will stay between the fan and star, signed off with "Love, Simon".
In another unbelievable moment, Pink began playing Mr Tarrant's favourite tune from her new album, When I Get There.
Mr Tarrant said Pink had been his favourite singer and performer for most of his life.
"Anything that needs to be felt, dealt or processed, she's got a song for that or a relatable story," he said.
"When you're up close talking to someone who is so otherworldly and amazing to you and incredible, it's just a whole different experience.
"She's so generous with her fans ... and really connects well with the Australian sense of humour and identity."
Mr Tarrant was so mindblown he barely remembered the crowd cheering and slapping him on the back as he made his way back to his mates.
He's been to see Pink before - once taking a decorated hula hoop that wasn't allowed in - and said she seemed to get stronger every time.
"It was absolutely hands down the best concert I've ever been to," he said.
Pink brought her Summer Carnival tour to McDonald Jones Stadium at Broadmeadow on February 13, drawing a crowd of 34,000.
Meanwhile, Rundle Tailoring wasn't able to gift Pink a custom made-to-measure tailored jacket, created alongside Newcastle identities.
"We tried every avenue available and the connections we had didn't pan out," Bronwyn Rundle said.
"We are disappointed as with the amount of interest and community support we had, we were hopeful that something might happen."
She said the good news was that the business now had the opportunity to donate the bespoke jacket to charity to raise funds for the local community.
"We will be announcing which charity we will be donating it to in the coming days," Ms Rundle said.
"This jacket could be yours for a good cause."
The pink jacket featured metallic lapels and silver buttons.
Phoenix Embroidery created custom embroidery which time-stamps the concert tour, date and Pinks's name.
The custom lining depicted iconic photographs of Newcastle's landscape by local Shannon Hartigan.
