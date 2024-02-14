Morgan Cibilic, Bronte Macaulay headline acts for Surfest 2024

Former men's world No.5 Morgan Cibilic and two-time and defending women's champion Bronte Macaulay head the list of entrants for Surfest's main events next month at Merewether.
Entries closed on Wednesday for the 5000-point regional qualifying series contests to be held from March 11-17.
The men's Burton Automotive Pro and Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro are the finale of the Australia/Oceania QS series. The top four women and top seven men in the rankings qualify for the second-tier Challenger Series, which provides a path to the Championship Tour.
Cibilic, the 2021 CT rookie of the year, is guaranteed a place on the Challenger Series after finishing 16th on it last year. However, the Merewether Surfboard Club member will suit up in his home event as he prepares for the CS opener on the Gold Coast in April.
His entry is a boost for the contest after local star and 2022 champion Jackson Baker was all but knocked out of the event with a foot injury last Friday.
Also in the 116-strong draw will be 2023 winner Joel Vaughan and last year's world junior champion Jarvis Earle.
Surfest Pro Junior 2022 winner Marlon Harrison and Lake Mac Pro Junior champion Saxon Reber will be among the young talent on show. Jay Occhilupo, the son of former world champion Mark Occhilupo, and Jackson Dorian, the son of big wave surfer Shane Dorian, are also coming.
Mike Clayton-Brown, Eden Hasson, Dom Thomas, Joshua Stretton and Jimmi Hill are some of the Hunter hopefuls competing.
In the women's contest, 59 entries were received.
West Australian Macaulay, who narrowly missed out on a return to the Championship Tour last year, will chase a third Surfest title after winning last year and in 2020.
Central Coast's Macy Callaghan, who won Surfest in 2022, and 2009 hometown champion Philippa Anderson are also in the field, along with former CT surfers Nikki Van Dijk and Paige Hareb. Sarah Baum, who was runner-up last year, is returning along with 2023 world junior champion Sierra Kerr.
