Edgeworth Eagles overhaul roster in search of NPL revival

Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness believes the mass overhaul of his squad was needed as they look to return to the finals and title contention in 2024.
The Eagles dominated the NPL men's NNSW competition from 2015 to 2020 but have missed the play-offs the past two seasons.
The loss of former A-League players Josh Rose (retired) and Jacob Pepper (Newcastle Olympic) head a sizeable list of departures this season. Nick and Tom Curran, Tyson Jackson, Sascha Montefiore (not playing), Dylan Holz (Central Coast league), Jarryd Sutherland (Charlestown) and import Kevin Dagnet are other losses
In their place, the Eagles have gained former New Zealand under-23 midfielder Seth Clark (San Diego State), Swedish striker Theodor Skarp and many more closer to home.
Flynn Goodman (Maitland), Chris Fayers (Valentine), Keanu Moore, Xander Woweries (Broadmeadow), Josh Dwyer (Newcastle Croatia), Aaron Oppedisano (Peninsula Power) and former Jets academy players Tyler Beric, Blake Robinson and Riley Van Haren have signed.
McGuinness said change was needed after the club challenged then fell away from the play-off picture the past two campaigns.
"It was important that we had a turnover of players," he said. "We needed to change what we were doing, to get success. We could beat anyone last year on our day. That wasn't a problem, and we proved that in cup games and when we were up for it. But I thought it was important to bring new players to the club and good quality young players.
"A big message we've sent this year is that we work hard in training, and they have. The effort and intensity has been there, so if we change our mindset as a club, everything is doable. We want to challenge for the title."
McGuinness was especially excited about what Clark could bring to his side.
"Seth's an energetic playmaker, he's got a great passing range and his final ball is very good. He's a creative guy," he said.
"I think we've got a good footballing side. There's plenty of guys in there who understand the game and technically they are very good. You throw Keanu Moore and Flynn Goodman in that mix, they are creative players as well.
"We wanted more speed in our wide areas and Josh Dwyer is a great defender, a go-forward player and he's quick, and Aaron Oppedisano is the same."
He said Fayers and Woweries would be valuable additions to the midfield and defence respectively.
Edgeworth start their season against Weston at home on February 24.
