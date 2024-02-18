Newcastle Herald
Letters

City's parking woes extend far beyond the hospital

By Letters to the Editor
February 19 2024 - 4:00am
Novocastrians know the plight of finding a car park in the city. Picture by Tim Connell
DAMON Cronshaw detailed the terrible parking situation which all staff at the John Hunter Hospital have to endure ("Nurses rally over parking fees", Herald, 10/2). It is terrible to think that those suffering believe that the situation could worsen with the hospital upgrade. However, parking is not being adequately addressed in many parts of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.

