City's parking woes extend far beyond the hospital

THE news concerning the Taipan helicopters is bad enough to make one wonder about the procurement process, but the coverage of their disposal is even worse. When they are still in service elsewhere, why could they not be made operational? Seeing that the decision has been made to dismantle them, why is the carcass to be buried? Unless I am mistaken, it will take many years for them to break down and in doing so do they risk contaminating the soil? Surely there is enough expertise in the armed services to cut them into bite sized pieces so that they can be melted down and recycled. Or is such environmental thinking too far beyond our military?