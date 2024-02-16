Newton Faulkner: the king of optimism, in spite of himself

It's 9am in Newcastle and 10pm in London when I connect to a Zoom chat with Newton Faulkner. He's wired like its six in the morning, which is when he usually starts his day in his home studio.
For now, he's just settled his seven-month-old son, Finley, and we have a clear run at an uninterrupted interview.
All at once, Faulkner is both normal to a fault - he sings songs to his infant son to put him to sleep - and abnormally productive. He's a super-successful pop-folk singer, who has been riding a wave since his breakthrough debut album, Hand Built by Robots, and the single Dream Catch Me, in 2007.
Faulkner has sold in excess of 1.5 million records globally and had nearly 200 million streams.
But equally, he gets great pleasure from singing to baby Finley.
"I never sing him my own songs," he says. "I just make stuff up. I'm really enjoying messing with existing things. Especially ones that are a bit lazy. There's loads of old English [songs].
"Two little dicky birds, sitting on a wall, one called Peter, one called Paul, fly away Peter, fly away Paul. Come back Peter, come back Paul.
"That's not writing, I don't know what that is. It's just lazy, lazy construction," he laughs. "So I mess around. Peter's been small, Paul's been tall, and Peter's had feathers and Paul's been bald."
Like most of the world, and certainly the world of performing musicians, the pandemic knocked Faulkner around. Many of the UK pubs and clubs he toured never recovered, and the lack of touring pushed him into more production work.
"I learned not to take anything for granted," he says of the pandemic.
"You just assume you can keep doing things the way you've been doing them, then suddenly it just stops... that's one way it can stop. There's a lot of reasons why it can stop... if this can stop it, that could stop it.
"If you hurt yourself - I did two gigs with a dislocated shoulder, which I don't recommend, it hurts! But just being aware .. my whole approach to life is its a fragile thing that could stop at any minute. And when I leave the house, I don't assume I'm going to be coming back. There's a bit of my brain that's like 'this could be the last time you see this house because anything can happen'.
"But with my work, I just assumed that would always be there. To have the rug pulled out was terrifying, and it definitely made me look into loads of other avenues of how to keep making music in different ways. And it's left me, ironically, in a much better position than if it hadn't happened."
Faulkner's positivity is contagious - his joyous concert sets are proof plenty of that. Wherever that energ1y comes from, he's got a tankful, that's for certain.
Our Zoom interview starts a few minutes later than the designated time, as I search for him to enter the meeting on two devices under two different email addresses of my own. I have none of his details, and pray the publicity contact has connected us to make this work.
Finally, I click and there is he, staring right at me with a big smile.
"I think life is about balance," he says. "Everyone has to spend a reasonable amount of time swearing at either phones or computers, and then they can go and look at sunsets and everything else that needs to happen."
Faulkner describes his life as chaotic, and expresses he wouldn't have it any other way. The creative process is in-built in his hardware.
"There is always so much to write about, there is always so much to take inspiration from," he says. "And I think the trick is just to not ignore anything, and not to cut off any avenues. Just explore everything all the time.
"I've written as many songs about New Scientist articles as I have about girls, which probably means I'm a massive nerd."
He doesn't write songs from a confidence of knowing all the answers to life, but quite the opposite.
"I try and make sense of it," he says. "I think the best songs don't come from a place of understanding. They come from the acceptance of a lack of understanding and that kind of questioning. Kind of like Bob Dylan - 'the answer is blowing in the wind'. Basically, you don't know anything. It's wise to accept that early on. And stop pretending.
"You have to write songs not knowing."
He just turned 39 and is quite aware the next number is the big 4-0.
"It's probably the source of my existential over-analysation," he laughs.
"Like everything, I'm waiting for it to become easier and it's just not doing it. I love the fact here is a challenge. Every time I get to the end, it's like, 'I did it'. I did the whole gig from start to finish. It should be totally second nature. But I'm surprised I get to the end.
"I've never not gotten to the end."
Faulkner is looking forward to his quick trip to Australia and New Zealand, which includes just a few sideshows (including two at Lizotte's on March 29) and Bluesfest.
But if you see him, say hello.
"People seem to treat me like a friend they don't see very often, which I really like," he says. "If anyone sees me, .. .just go up and say, 'hi', it works a treat."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.