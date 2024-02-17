Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Newcastle professor asks: Are we seeing the end of tolerance?

By Alex Morris
February 18 2024 - 10:00am
Philosopher Russell Blackford will be in a panel discussion about tolerance on February 29 at The Base Health.
Newcastle philosopher Dr Russell Blackford believes that more and more often in modern society, people feel like they're walking on eggshells in social situations. It's a growing occurrence that he's researched, discussed with many people and has even written a second book about. This is the post liberal world we now live in, he explains to me over a coffee at The Press Book House in Newcastle's CBD.

