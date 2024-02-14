Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Learner driver charged over police pursuit in alleged stolen car

Updated February 15 2024 - 7:25am, first published 7:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When the driver allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.
When the driver allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.

A LEARNER driver was among two people charged following a pursuit in the Hunter Valley region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.