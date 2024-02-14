Learner driver charged over police pursuit in alleged stolen car

A LEARNER driver was among two people charged following a pursuit in the Hunter Valley region.
Just after 1pm Wednesday Lake Macquarie police were conducting high-visibility patrols in the Cessnock area, when they attempted to stop an allegedly stolen white Kia Picanto.
Police said when the driver "failed to stop", a pursuit was initiated.
A short time later on O'Connors Road, Pokolbin, the driver failed to negotiate a turn and hit a tree.
After a short foot pursuit, the driver and a passenger, a 26-year-old man and woman, were located uninjured and arrested nearby.
A second passenger, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to John Hunter Hospital with minor injuries.
The man and woman were taken to Cessnock police station, where the driver was charged with ten offences including police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester, learner driver not display "L" plates as prescribed, negligent driving, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner and enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.