What's on this weekend: Maitland Show, markets & Carrington Folk Festival

A-League women's: Newcastle Jets v Brisbane Roar 5pm, Maitland Sports Ground.
Arts In The Yard 10am to 10.45am, The Lock-Up, 90 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Cruiser Saturday: Newcastle's First SuperYacht Nightclub 7pm to 11.30pm, Queens Wharf, Newcastle.
Joel Zika: Valley of a Thousand Plants 9am to 2pm, Multi-arts Pavilion, Speers Point.
Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Kevin Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Harvest Lunch 10am to 4pm, Margan Wines & Restaurant, Broke.
House Of Stories Saturday & Sunday 10am to 4pm, Nobbys Lighthouse.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Shopping Centre, Glendale.
Little Horses Book and Exhibition Launch 10.30am to 11.30am at SEEN@Swansea, 228/ 234 Pacific Highway, Swansea.
Maitland Show 2024 Saturday 9am to 10pm, Sunday 9am to 3pm, Maitland Showground, 50 Blomfield Street, Maitland.
Master Builders Association Race Day 12pm, Newcastle Racecourse.
Minmi Hotel Pig Races 12pm, Minmi Hotel.
Russell Howard (UK) 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Saturday Night Showcase 7.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Surfest Wildcard Trials 2024 7am, open men & open women, boys under-16, girls under-16, boys under-14 and girls under 14, Birubi Point, Port Stephens.
The 39 Steps 6.30pm to 9pm, Tulloch Wines, Pokolbin.
The Laramie Project 2pm to 4.30pm, Young People's Theatre Newcastle, 26 Lindsay Street, Hamilton.
Timberlina & Friends: A Drag Cabaret 5.30pm to 8pm, Grand Hotel, 32 Church Street, Newcastle.
Twilight Community Drumming 7.30pm, Dixon Park Beach, Merewether.
Warners Bay Markets 9am to 1pm, Warners Bay Foreshore.
Webex Player Series Golf Saturday & Sunday, Oaks Cypress Lakes, Pokolbin.
Wollombi Exhibition Saturday & Sunday, 10am to 4pm, Wollombi Cultural Centre, Wollombi.
Garuwa Community Markets 8am to 12pm, Karuah Public School, 18 Bundabah Street, Karuah.
Hunter Yoyo Meet - Newcastle 10am to 1pm, Nobbys Beach, Newcastle East.
Jenny's Place The Empowered Walk 8am, Carriage Sheds Foreshore Park, Newcastle East.
Markets In The Park 9am to 1pm, Tucker Park, Paterson.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets 9am to 3pm, Neil Carroll Park, Shoal Bay Road, Nelson Bay.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Newcastle Triathlon Club Race 4 6.30am, Pitt Street Reserve, Stockton.
Speers Point Homegrown Markets 9am to 1pm, Speers Point Park.
Tanilba Bay Markets 9am to 12pm, Kooindah Plaza, President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay.
Wedding & Wine Festival Hunter Valley 10am to 3pm, Serene Paradise Estate, 362 Luskintyre Road, Luskintyre.
Carrington Folk Festival ft. The Crooked Fiddle Band, Midnight Chicken, Damian Wright, Luke William Wright, Saturday, 1pm, Earp Distilling Co, Carrington.
Disco Revolution Saturday, 8.30pm, Wests Nelson Bay.
Lass Bash XXI Saturday, 8pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
Mia Wray, with Ruby Archer, Angela Rose, Saturday, 8pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Pit (single launch), with Zion, Bermuda, Saturday, 6pm, Newcastle Hotel, Islington.
Southern End, with Indiago, Butterknife, Lemon Joe, Saturday, 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Turn Back Time Cher Tribute Saturday, 8pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
NTL Landmarks Saturday, 8pm, Family Hotel, Maitland.
Sons Of The East, with Don West, 7pm, Saturday, King Street, Newcastle.
The Bounty Hunters Saturday, 8.30pm, Wickham Park Hotel, Wickham.
Tim Minchin Sunday, 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
The Red Gum Years Sunday, 2pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Sick Fizz Sunday, 12pm, Hiss & Crackle Records, Wallsend.
The Autumn Hearts, with The On & Ons, The Silver Dragons, Sunday, 3.30pm, Grand Junction Hotel, Maitland.
Jack R. Reilly, with Lysytsa, Aunty Alan, Sunday, 7pm, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Nick Raschke Sunday, 1.30pm, Wickham Park Hotel, Wickham.
