The 'unfinished business' driving young NUSwim competitor

Emily Skehan is a young swimmer making a big splash.
The Croudace Bay 11-year-old is in red-hot form ahead of the three-day NSW Country Long Course Championships starting at Sydney Olympic Park on Friday.
The NUSwim Swimming Club competitor set two new records at the Coast and Valley Swimming Association (CVSA) titles on the Central Coast in November - 11-years 200-metre freestyle and 400m Individual Medley - and won six events in total.
She was named female swimmer of the meet for her efforts.
Skehan, who now holds six CVSA age records in total, backed up the effort with a clean sweep of victories at the Speedo Sprint Series heats, for eight to 13-year-olds, in Maitland (February 3-4) to secure a finals spot in Sydney in March.
The St Mary's Primary School, Warners Bay year-six student is aiming for more success over the NSW Country titles. There she will contest 12 events across all strokes, ranging from 50m to 400m.
Last year, Skehan broke the NSW Country 50m backstroke record for her age.
"I got one record at NSW Country last year so I'm hoping to do that again, maybe two records this time and hopefully some PBs [personal best times]," Skehan said.
Skehan will be part of a 96-strong NUSwim team headed to the NSW Country Championships and among hundreds attending from the Hunter region.
The carnival provides a final competitive hit-out before the NSW State Open Championships (March 15-17) and the NSW State Age Championships (March 23-24), also at Homebush.
Competitors must be 13 to swim at the Australian Age Championships, making the NSW State Age carnival the highest level of competition for Skehan.
I've decided to put competitive golf on hold for now to go after my swimming goals.- EMILY SKEHAN
"Emily will be one of the younger ones, the new generation of the NUSwim club," NUSwim Swimming Club coach Guilherme Santos said.
"It's a really good competition to measure yourself then do some adjustments for state. For a lot of swimming clubs, state is going to be the main competition."
Skehan is also a promising golfer, being a Hunter school representative and winning the Newcastle Junior Classic last year.
But golf is on the back burner while she pursues some "unfinished business" in the pool.
"I've decided to put competitive golf on hold for now to go after my swimming goals," Skehan said.
At the top of those goals is qualifying for the School Sport Australia National Championships on the Gold Coast in July, a feat that has so far eluded her.
