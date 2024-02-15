Private hospital signs 20-year lease in upgraded site in Newcastle

A PRIVATE hospital has secured a 20-year lease on a newly upgraded site in Newcastle.
Fortius Hospitals has committed to occupying more than 3,000 square metre in property developer Hunter Group's recently upgraded former car park site at 291 King Street, near Wests City.
It is expected to open towards the end of the year.
A spokesperson from the specialist surgical healthcare provider said it was attracted to the property's multi-faceted offering which includes a childcare centre, 24-hour gym, cafe, 50 serviced apartments and 450 car spaces.
An additional 4500 square metres of space is on offer for lease to ancillary medical users via an expression of interest campaign led by Adam Leacy at Commercial Collective.
"We are targeting ancillary medical operators who have synergies with the specialist healthcare provider," Mr Leacy said.
Areas available for lease range from from 500 square metres to 4,500 square metres.
Mr Leacy said the development from Hunter Group had been designed to ensure the right mix of services within the building.
"In most cases when businesses are searching for new premises, they are searching for a balance of staff amenities such as parking, public transport and other amenities that will help staff in particular as this assist with attracting and retaining staff," he said.
"The building provides staff with the ability to park their car, place the children downstairs in the childcare centre, exercise at the gym, have a coffee, then head upstairs to work, it's a full-service hub for employees that work there."
The site was previously used as the Newcastle City Council car park.
