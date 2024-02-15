'We want to win everything this year': Magpies eye Magic and Charity Shield

Co-captain Tahlia Gossner is confident Maitland can soar to new heights this NPLW Northern NSW season, starting by winning the inaugural women's Charity Shield at Jack McLaughlan Oval on Friday night.
The Magpies flew higher than ever before last year, claiming the NNSW Football Women's State Cup for a second time, reaching the first-ever League Cup final and making it to the NPLW preliminary final.
They were also well in the premiership race before finishing third.
The Magpies earned a start in the Charity Shield as State Cup winners and face Broadmeadow, the NPLW premiers and champions.
The match, kicking off at 6.15pm and followed by a men's showdown between Magic and Lambton Jaffas (8.15pm), also provides a final hit-out before the NPLW season starts Saturday week.
"We want to win it," Gossner said.
"We want to win everything this year. That's our aim. It's also just a good hit-out before the season to test where we are at as a team, but we're all hungry for it.
"We want to go a step further by making the [NPLW] grand final, and we're aiming for the top spot. Not making it last year has probably made us a bit hungrier for it, so we're keen to get started."
Maitland will take a somewhat new-look side into the Charity Shield.
Goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone, forward Mercedes McNabb and defender Madi Gallegos have joined Magic in key losses, but the Magpies have gained with versatile Alesha Clifford from Newcastle Olympic, midfielder Paige Kingston-Hogg (Manly) and athletic attacker Georgia Amess (Olympic).
Kingston-Hogg and Clifford have national league experience.
"There are a few changes but the squad is looking good," Gossner said.
The 21-year-old, whose 2023 campaign was hampered by ankle and hamstring issues, was enjoying playing alongside Clifford in the centre of Maitland's defence.
"Alesha brings a lot of experience to the team, but I'm also picking up things," Gossner said.
"Her composure and her calmness on the ball has showed me what I can do and it's great playing next to her."
Maitland will be without attacking player Sophie Jones on Friday night due to a knee injury.
Magic have sustained some key losses of their own with highly successful coach Jake Curley joining the club's men's program and former national league players Alison Logue, Gemma Harrison and Kirstyn Antoni hanging up the boots.
Left-sided livewire Lucy Jerram, who contributed 24 goals last year, has also departed with McNabb set to take her position on the field.
"It's a pretty speedy front line and I feel quite comfortable playing up there because of the talent; we've jelled quite well," McNabb said.
The 18-year-old has also been training with the Newcastle Jets in preparation to play college soccer in the United States with University of North Carolina at Asheville in July.
"They train two times a day every day over there, so I just need that extra to fit in nicely when I go," McNabb, who will miss the last two rounds on NPLW plus finals, said.
Entry to the Charity Shield double-header is $5 with all proceeds going to Hunter Medical Research Institute.
