Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

'We want to win everything this year': Magpies eye Magic and Charity Shield

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
February 15 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland co-captain Tahlia Gossner, left, and Broadmeadow player Mercedes McNabb with the new Northern NSW Football Women's Charity Shield. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland co-captain Tahlia Gossner, left, and Broadmeadow player Mercedes McNabb with the new Northern NSW Football Women's Charity Shield. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Co-captain Tahlia Gossner is confident Maitland can soar to new heights this NPLW Northern NSW season, starting by winning the inaugural women's Charity Shield at Jack McLaughlan Oval on Friday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.