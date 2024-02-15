Butler ready to deliver for her culture in Townsville

Newcastle NRLW prop Rima Butler has described the All Stars week as an experience "money can't buy".
With two Kiwi parents, Butler has been desperate to make the women's Maori side for the past "three or four years", ever since coming into the NRLW system at her debut club Parramatta.
And at 5.50pm (AEDT) today, she finally gets the chance to represent her New Zealand culture when the Maori clash with the Australian Indigenous team, before the corresponding men's match, at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.
"Both of my parents are Maori, they were born and raised in New Zealand and I was born in Australia," Butler said, speaking to the Newcastle Herald from Townsville ahead of her All Stars debut.
"I didn't know much about my Maori heritage until I went back with my dad's family. We usually have our family reunions - they were every five years. The first time I went back I was only maybe eight years old ... and then I came back for the next one when I was 18.
"I've seen a bit of [the culture], but I'm not too familiar with it.
"So coming into camp this week, I've been really involved in it and I'm learning a lot about my heritage and my culture, and it's something money can't buy."
Butler, who proved one of Newcastle's best forwards last season, has been named to come off the bench for the Maori and is sure to deliver her typical punch as the starting players fatigue.
But the 26-year-old is also set make an impression prior to kick-off as well.
"We've been learning the Haka, and I actually have a lead part," she revealed.
"I'm nervous, but excited.
"I put my hand up to say I'd do it because I really wanted to immerse myself in the culture.
"They've got a new Haka this year as well, they've made a new one for the team. So it's a new learning curve for me."
Having played in the past two NRLW grand finals, first for Parramatta against Newcastle and last year in the Knights' second title triumph, Sydney-riased Butler knows all about big games.
But she is expecting the All Stars to be a truly special encounter.
"I watch this game every year, my cousin [Sharks NRLW prop Harata Butler] actually played last year and the year before, and all the girls talk about how it is such a different feeling, one of the best games they play all year," she said.
"Both camps will be going out to ensure they do their cultures proud."
Butler's Newcastle teammate Shanice Parker is also in the Maori side, starting at centre, and they face star Knights fullback Tamika Upton, who is in the No.1 jersey for the Indigenous team.
Newcastle has three representatives in the men's game.
Prop Leo Thompson and centre Dane Gagai for the Maori, and Adam Elliott with the Indigenous team.
Newcastle's former NRLW, and now NSW Cup mentor, Ronald Griffiths is the men's Indigenous coach. The men's game is at 8.10pm (AEDT).
