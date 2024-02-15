Groovin the Moo canned: Greens MP slams 'over-the-top' rules

GREENS MP Cate Faehrmann has slammed the state government's "over-the-top" rules in light of festival Groovin the Moo's cancellation.
On Wednesday afternoon, festival organisers announced the event, which was set for Newcastle Foreshore for the first time on May 4, wouldn't go ahead due to poor ticket sales.
Ms Faehrmann said the decision to cancel the event is further proof that an 'oppressive regulatory framework' will drive the industry out of NSW or force it to die out.
"The cancellation of yet another music festival is incredibly disappointing for music lovers, the artists and for everyone in the industry impacted by this decision," she said.
"Unfortunately it's not surprising though given the regulatory persecution that festival organisers have been subject to in NSW for years now."
The annual event was controversially moved to Newcastle last month after being a permanent fixture at Maitland Showground since 2006.
"We are extremely disappointed to announce that the Groovin the Moo 2024 tour has been forced to cancel," organisers said in a statement.
"Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind. All tickets will be refunded automatically.
"Thank you to everybody who has supported the festival. We hope to be able to bring Groovin the Moo back to regional communities in the future."
As the Greens' spokesperson for Music and Night-Time Economy, Ms Faehrmann said the state government could start by making it easier and cheaper for festival organisers to put on events.
She suggested scrapping "exorbitant" fees - sometimes upwards of $120,000, that NSW Police charge "for the privilege of harassing patrons with sniffer dogs and strip searching them".
"Music festival organisers in NSW have had to endure onerous and over-the-top regulatory oversight, particularly from NSW Police for years, and it's clearly taking its toll," she said.
"The organisers of Groovin the Moo aren't the only ones who are finding it just not economically feasible to continue."
Ms Faehrmann said the rising cost of living is hitting young people the hardest, making it impossible for operators to make a profit without charging more for tickets.
"The NSW Government has to step in and support the industry. No other jurisdiction imposes such an oppressive and costly regulatory burden on music festivals," she said.
The several ticket releases for the Newcastle portion of the seven-leg regional tour - which includes Wayville, Canberra, Bendigo, Sunshine Coast, and Bunbury - sold out last week in less than an hour.
However, the Newcastle Herald understands ticket sales were softer than expected in other markets.
The 2024 Groovin the Moo was scheduled to feature international acts Melanie C (UK), The Beaches (CAN), The Kooks (UK), Kenya Grace (UK), Armani White (USA), The Beaches (CAN), Stephen Sanchez (USA), Claire Rosinkranz (UK), alongside Australian artists King Stingray, San Cisco, Jet, Alison Wonderland, Mallrat, DMA'S and The Jungle Giants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.