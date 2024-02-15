Drug supply ring busted laundering money through bar: police

STRIKE force detectives have blown open an alleged drug supply ring being run out of a licensed venue on the Central Coast.
Police swooped on 12 men and raided properties in the past two days after a huge investigation into the ongoing supply of cocaine, cannabis and MDMA.
Two police stings - codenamed Strike Force Delphyne and Strike Force Tatiara - worked together to bust the complex operation and make the arrests.
Police allege members of an organised criminal syndicate were working out of a licenced venue at Erina to launder drug profits.
Strike force detectives, backed by the force's Tactical Operations Unit, moved on three men on Tuesday, arresting them at an Erina bar.
A 30-year-old and a 35-year-old were taken to police stations at Gosford and Wyong, while a 32-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries before being transferred to Gosford Police Station.
The 30-year-old man was charged with 12 drug supply offences and knowingly or recklessly directing a criminal group.
The 35-year-old was charged with four drug supply offences and participating in a criminal group.
The 32-year-old was charged with two drug supply offences and participate in a criminal group.
A short time after the arrests at the bar, police zeroed in on a 25-year-old man at a nearby gym and he was charged with supplying a prohibited drug in a large commercial quantity.
The four men were refused bail to front court yesterday.
Raptor Squad and Northern Region officers raided the Erina bar as well as properties at Terrigal, Sunshine, North Avoca, Wyeee and Buff Point.
At a Terrigal address, a 27-year-old man was arrested and hit with drug supply charges.
A 41-year-old man was arrested at Wyee and charged with a dozen drug supply offences.
Strike force detectives arrested a 26-year-old man at North Avoca and he now faces 18 charges.
A 53-year-old man arrested at Buff Point was charged with 10 offences.
During raids on the properties, police allegedly uncovered a firearm, safe, a suspicious car, electronics, drug stashes, a ballistic vest, and other items of interest, which were all seized for forensic testing.
Another four men were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged roles in the drug supply ring.
Strike Force Tatiara was launched by Tuggerah Lakes Police District - with the assistance of Brisbane Waters Police District - to investigate the ongoing supply of prohibited drugs by an organised criminal syndicate on the Central Coast.
After initial investigations by local police, an arm of the investigation was referred to State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad who commenced an investigation under Strike Force Delphyne.
That operation investigated members of the syndicate allegedly using the licenced premises at Erina to launder drug profits.
Inquiries under Strike Force Delphyne and Strike Force Tatiara continue and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
